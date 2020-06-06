‘X Factor’ Alum Trevi Moran Comes Out as Transgender Woman

Former “X Factor” contestant Trevi Moran has come out as a transgender woman.

Moran, who has 1.43 million subscribers on YouTube, posted a short video to site today titled “Coming Out. I Am Female.” In the video, she detailed her journey thus far and announced a docuseries about her transition.

“Hi. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female,” Moran said in the video. “It’s a good start. I can’t believe I just said that out loud.”

21-year-old Moran had previously come out as gay in 2015 and posted a video explaining that she had been questioning her identity as a cisgender male in 2017.

“I hit a rock in my journey in 2017 when I thought I wasn’t transgender because I thought that people were pushing me to be transgender. No, I just had a lot of demons back then,” Moran said. “A lot of eating disorder stuff, self-confidence issues. It wasn’t the time for me to come out back then.”

Moran has been documenting her transition, with plans to release the footage as a docuseries called “Trevi: The Transition.” A preview of the series is also included in her coming out video.

“I am two months in on hormones. My brain is just everywhere,” Moran said. “I am so hormonal, I mean my ass is getting fat as f—. And I’m growing breasts, and it hurts. I’m going through a lot right now, all because I just want to be me.”

Moran first garnered attention at age 13 as a contestant on “The X Factor” in 2012. She then turned to YouTube, growing her platform as part of the collaborative channel “Our 2nd Life” and releasing original music. In the past year, Moran has also posted vulnerable videos about her experience in rehab for alcoholism and her subsequent relapse.

Moran ended the video on a note of encouragement to her followers: “If you’re ever lost, just don’t go out, go in. Go in and find yourself because going out and distracting yourself defeats the purpose.”

Watch the full video below.