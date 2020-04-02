×

Travel Channel and U.K.’s Channel 5 to Investigate ‘Mummy Mysteries’

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Blink Films

Egyptologists, archaeologists and forensic investigators will try to decipher the stories of Ancient Egyptian mummies in an upcoming series for Travel Channel and the U.K.’s Channel 5 from producer Blink Films.

Six-parter “Mummy Mysteries” for Travel Channel, which will be titled “Mummies Unwrapped” for Channel 5, follows a team of experts using cutting-edge science, historical breakthroughs and modern criminological techniques, to investigate the deaths of six Ancient Egypt royals.

Each episode concentrates on a single 3,000-year-old embalmed body. They include the disfigured remains of Tutankhamun’s mother, to the so-called ‘Screaming Mummy’ and a potential Pharaoh found amongst the bizarre exhibits of a Niagara Falls oddities museum.

Each contain clues, from virulent ancient diseases to evidence of royal torture, that open a window into the world of the Pharaohs.

The executive producers are Andra Heritage and Justine Kershaw, the series editor is Michael Douglas and the series is filmed and directed by Joseph Cunningham and Jess Reid. It was commissioned for Channel 5 by commissioning editor factual Lucy Willis.

Kershaw, creative director of Blink Films, said: “’Mummy Mysteries’ will tell the gripping, eye-opening tales of some of the most famous embalmed bodies of all time, uncovering new facts and insights into the lives of the Pharaohs in Ancient Egypt.”

Blink Films, a Tin Roof Media company, was recently commissioned to produce “Meet the Chimps,” a six-part natural history series for Disney Plus, “Unforgotten,” a three-hour social history series for BBC2, and “Dog Tales” and “Cat Tales” for PBS/NOVA.

 

 

More TV

  • Laurent Puons Monte Carlo Film Festival

    Monte-Carlo Television Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus

    The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has become the latest event to cancel this year in light of the coronavirus crisis. The 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which was due to take place from June 19-23, has now been rescheduled for June 18-22, 2021 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. Laurent Puons, CEO of the [...]

  • Travel Channel and U.K.'s Channel 5

    Travel Channel and U.K.'s Channel 5 to Investigate 'Mummy Mysteries'

    Egyptologists, archaeologists and forensic investigators will try to decipher the stories of Ancient Egyptian mummies in an upcoming series for Travel Channel and the U.K.’s Channel 5 from producer Blink Films. Six-parter “Mummy Mysteries” for Travel Channel, which will be titled “Mummies Unwrapped” for Channel 5, follows a team of experts using cutting-edge science, historical [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Cuts Premiums by 50% Due to Coronavirus Crisis

    The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan has cut 50% from the cost of premiums for the second quarter in response to the coronavirus crisis. SAG-AFTRA members were notified of the reduction on Wednesday via a message from SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White. They said the cuts would cover participants who had been [...]

  • Adam Schlesinger

    Tom Hanks, Rachel Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Stephen King Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

    Whether it was the snarky but sincere pop of Fountains of Wayne and Ivy, the ‘60s retro of Tom Hanks’ “That Thing You Do!” or the Broadway fare of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Adam Schlesinger’s music reached far beyond his public profile. The master songwriter passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 52 from complications related [...]

  • Aline Brosh Mckenna Adam Schlesinger

    'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Co-Creator Aline Brosh McKenna Pays Touching Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

    “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna paid a touching tribute to Adam Schlesinger on Twitter after the Emmy-winning songwriter and singer died Wednesday from coronavirus complications. Brosh McKenna took to the social media platform to fondly recall a moment from the writer’s room, “One day, when Adam, Rachel (Bloom) and Jack (Dolgen) were working, we [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad