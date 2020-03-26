×

Traditional Media Ad Sales Seen Falling 12% in 2020 Due to Coronavirus

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
TV Ad Sales Upfronts
CREDIT: always with honor for Variety

Ad revenue for traditional “linear” media could fall as much as 12% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, while digital media advertising could still rise more than 4%, according to a new forecast from Interpublic Group’s media-research unit Magna.

The Magna forecast, a long-watched barometer of media spending, has been revised downward. Overall media sales could  decrease by 2.8% this year , with political spending related to the 2020 election mitigating some of the cuts across various ad categories, including travel, restaurants and personal services, according to Vincent Letang, Magna’s executive vice president of global research.

The pandemic is “a combination of the Great Recession and 9/11,” Letang says in an interview, making reference to big cuts in ad spend spurred by both of those seismic events.

Manga is now calling for ad spend on traditional media to fall 11.7% in 2020, compared to a previous forecast of being flat for the year. And the agency now projects ad spend on digital media will rise 3.9%, rather than the 11.4% previously expected for the year.

National and local TV, radio, print and out of home media are now seen experiencing double-digit declines in ad spending, according to the forecast, though political spending will offset some of the plunge at local TV stations. Search, social and video will see gains of 4.5%, 8.7% and 8.3%, respectively.

One of the factors in the downgrade is the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which Letang suggests could pull some spending forward into 2021. “It makes 2020 a little worse for national TV, but it makes 2021 a little bit better, and it makes us consider that we will see some growth next year,” he says. “We think some of the spending will stay in 2020 but a lot of it will go to 2021 to follow the event, and that will help the recovery.”

Magna is being “cautiously optimistic,” says Letang, and projecting some better times ahead. The agency predicts overall media spend will now rise 2.5% in 2021, compared with a previous estimate of 1.4%.

More TV

  • The Undoing

    Emmy Awards' Limited Series Race Gets a Shakeup in the Wake of the Coronavirus

    When HBO officially classified “Watchmen” as a limited series, the pay cabler’s competitors groaned. That’s because it made what was already a jam-packed and competitive limited series category even more stuffed this Emmy season. But then came the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which has impacted production and post-production on countless TV projects, including episodes of programs [...]

  • Messiah Netflix

    'Messiah' Canceled After One Season at Netflix

    Netflix has canceled “Messiah” after one season, Variety has confirmed. Series star Wil Traval shared the news on Instagram, writing, “It’s a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and [...]

  • TV Ad Sales Upfronts

    Traditional Media Ad Sales Seen Falling 12% in 2020 Due to Coronavirus

    Ad revenue for traditional “linear” media could fall as much as 12% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, while digital media advertising could still rise more than 4%, according to a new forecast from Interpublic Group’s media-research unit Magna. The Magna forecast, a long-watched barometer of media spending, has been revised downward. Overall media [...]

  • Arrow -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths:

    'Supernatural,' 'The Flash,' and 'Legacies' Season Endings Pushed Due to Coronavirus

    “Supernatural” fans are going to have to wait a while longer to find out how the show ends. Neither “Supernatural,” nor “The Flash,” nor “Legacies” will be able to finish their current seasons in the timeframe that was originally planned. All three CW series were among hundreds that were forced to shutdown production due to [...]

  • Designated Survivor Season 3 Episode 3

    Why 'Designated Survivor' Chose a Pandemic Storyline for Season 3

    Neal Baer is among the few people in the world who can list “licensed physician” and “experienced showrunner” on his resume. With that background, it’s telling that Baer’s most recent TV effort — steering the third season of Kiefer Sutherland drama “Designated Survivor” — revolved around the theme of a pandemic breaking out in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad