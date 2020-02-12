×

Tracy Underwood Named Executive Vice President of Creative Affairs at ABC Studios

Elaine Low

Tracy Underwood
ABC Signature’s senior vice president Tracy Underwood has been upped to the newly created position of executive vice president of creative affairs of ABC Studios, where she will broaden her purview to oversee all scripted development of comedy and drama at ABC Studios and ABC Signature.

The promotion, which is effective immediately, puts Underwood in charge of identifying writers for potential projects and guiding ideas to fruition, among other tasks. All ABC Studios development teams now report to her. She will report to ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis.

“When I started at ABC Studios, I knew I needed a key senior executive overseeing the development of all of our projects, and almost immediately Tracy emerged as the perfect person for the job,” said Davis in a statement. “She really is a creative force in this company, with exceptional taste in material, deep relationships with writers and a keen eye for compelling IP. She has been responsible for some of our most noteworthy recent projects, from ‘Godfather of Harlem’ and ‘Dollface’ to the eagerly anticipated ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ and ‘High Fidelity.’ This new position gives her even more territory to cover as we establish ABC Studios as a premiere destination for great talent to come and do their best work.”

Underwood had served as senior VP of ABC Signature since 2013, guiding its move into cable and streaming. In addition to the aforementioned series, she has been responsible for “The Wilds” for Amazon, and shepherded Showtime’s “SMILF,” Hulu’s “Marvel’s Runaways” and Freeform’s “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.” Prior to her most recent post, Underwood was vice president of drama at ABC Studios, overseeing “Zero Hour,” “Missing” and “The River,” and previously served as a senior exec and producer on features such as “Source Code,” “White Oleander” and “Nearing Grace.”

“It’s a remarkable time to be in the content business with so many extraordinary creators and producers we’re lucky enough to have in our family,” said Underwood. “I’m grateful to Jonnie, Dana and Craig for this vote of confidence and thrilled and honored to be working more closely with my colleagues as we expand our portfolio within the Disney ecosystem and beyond.”

