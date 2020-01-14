×

Tracy Oliver Amazon Series Casts Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai

Will Thorne

The Tracy Oliver comedy series in the works at Amazon has found its main cast members.

Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai have all been cast in the half-hour comedy series which hails from the “Girls Trip” scribe, Universal Television, and Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions.

Additionally, Amazon has announced that “Girls Trip” director Malcolm D. Lee will direct the first two episodes of the show, and that Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes are both boarding the project as executive producers.

The as yet untitled single-cam comedy series following the lives of four black women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.

Good, whose prominent TV credits include “Star,” will portray Camille, a stylish, sunny professor of anthropology course “Sex and Love” at Columbia University. While Camille has extensive knowledge about the dating and mating norms of many cultures, she has a hard time navigating the dating choices within her own life.

Byers, who is best known for playing Anika Calhoun on Fox’s “Empire,” will portray Quinn, an optimistic, creative, and romantic talented fashion designer who is a trust fund kid who lives a life paid primarily by her parents.

Shandai, who starred opposite Chris Pine in the TNT drama “I Am the Night,” will portray Angie, a smart, filter-free party, aspiring singer, who never met an impulse she did not follow and is living with Quinn rent-free.

Finally Johnson, who is a relative newcomer and will next be seen recurring on Freeform’s “Good Trouble,” will portray Tye, an alpha, fierce, queer successful app developer who prefers keeping vulnerability and feelings at arm’s length, causing her to date women who are not always her intellectual equal. 

“This series is a dream project for me,” Oliver said when the series was announced in July 2019. “I found the perfect partners in Amy Poehler, Amazon Studios, and Universal, who have championed this project from the beginning. I can’t wait to get started and share the story of these four women navigating the complexities of adulthood through their unbreakable friendship.”

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

