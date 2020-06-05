Jason Sudeikis to Host Virtual Comedy Competition Series ‘Tournament of Laughs’ at TBS

TBS has greenlit a virtual comedy competition with Jason Sudeikis set to host.

“Tournament of Laughs” has received a seven-episode order at the cabler and will premiere June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. In the show, 32 comedians will face off in a bracket-style, single elimination tournament. Each episode will feature multiple matchups.

Featured comics will include: Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Natasha Leggero, Cameron Esposito, Godfrey, The Sklar Brothers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Josh Wolf, Clayton English, Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Tim Dillon, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Tiana, Matteo Lane, Beth Stelling, Vladimir Caamano, Ian Edwards, Aida Rodriguez, Megan Gailey, Preacher Lawson, Piff The Magic Dragon with an additional two performers to come.

Each week the comics will create, produce, self-film, and star in their own videos – from stand-up sets to song parodies and everything inbetween. After the episode has aired, the home audience will decide who moves forward, via phone and online voting, with the winning comics returning for the next round. The final episode will feature an expert comedy panel charged with crowning a winner in the championship match-up. In addition, a charitable donation will be made to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Black Lives Matter.

“We may be without some of our favorite sports right now but we can still partake in some fierce rivalries” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “These comics promise to bring the funny each week, but the audience will get to decide who gets the last laugh.”

“Tournament of Laughs” is produced by The Jay & Tony Show with Jay Blumenfield, Tony Marsh and Pip Wells serving as executive producers. Wells will also serve as showrunner.