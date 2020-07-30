TV Ratings: ‘Tough As Nails’ Ticks Up, Leads Wednesday Night With ‘United We Fall’

“Tough As Nails” proved on Wednesday night that its title is well earned, at least in ratings terms.

After dipping to a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 for the previous couple episodes, the CBS competition show bounced back up to a 0.5 rating and 3.5 million viewers this time around. Replays of “The Price is Right: Big Brother” and “SEAL Team” followed it up with a 0.4 and a 0.3 respectively. The former drew just under 3 million viewers, the latter 2.2 million.

ABC’s comedy “United We Fall” matched “Tough As Nails” to top the night, scoring the exact same numbers in both metrics, which means it was roughly even on last week. However, in less heroic news, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” ticked down to a 0.2 rating in the 10 p.m. time slot for only the second time in its final season so far. Only 1.3 million viewers tuned in to the Marvel show, which was preceded by replays of “The Conners” and “American Housewife,” both of which scored a 0.3. A “Goldbergs” replays came in at a 0.4 and 2.2 million viewers.

Meanwhile over on Fox, the season finale of “Ultimate Tag,” which is co-hosted by NFL siblings JJ Watt, TJ Watt, and Derek Watt, failed to build any momentum from the penultimate episode, coming in even at a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million viewers. A “Masterchef” replay didn’t serve as a great lead-in, scoring a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million viewers.

Univision topped the night overall, with news episodes of “Te Doy La Vida” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos” both scoring a 0.5 rating. “Medicos” sandwiched the two with a 0.4 rating.

The CW aired the finale of “Bulletproof” to a 0.1 rating and 352,000 total viewers, as well as a replay of “The 100” to a 0.1 and 403,000 pairs of eyeballs.

NBC aired replays of its three “Chicago” dramas, all of which scored a 0.4.