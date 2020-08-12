‘Tough As Nails’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

“Tough As Nails” is proving that it’s built to last.

CBS has renewed the competition series, which is created and hosted by “Amazing Race” emcee Phil Keoghan, for a second season. Casting has already begun on season 2, per sources, ahead of the two-hour first season finale which airs Sept. 2.

News of the renewal comes amid continued production uncertainty due to coronavirus restrictions, which appears to be creating an increased reliance on unscripted fare among the networks.

“Tough As Nails” takes real people who are tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding everyday jobs, and tests their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they are eliminated until a winner is named. However, nobody technically goes home, as even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, each person has the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.

The series, which was co-created by Keoghan’s producing partner Louise Keoghan, aims to “celebrate Americans who roll up their sleeves 24/7 and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty.”

“’Tough As Nails’ stands out with its unique look and positive, heartfelt competitive spirit that showcases the strength, grit and determination of remarkable hardworking men and women,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment. “Under Phil Keoghan’s deft touch, the series has lived up to its name as a real summer workhorse for us, and we look forward to a second season with another extraordinary group of competitors.”

During a recent interview with Variety, Keoghan discussed the reasoning behind the show’s unique format, revealing he borrowed the idea not to fully eliminate each contestant from the Tour de France.

“I’ve always been frustrated with the idea that you spent all these months looking for these incredible people,” Keoghan said, “and then they get knocked out episode after episode and you lose all that work that you’ve done to find these people.”

So far, the show is averaging a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 after three days of delayed viewing. Around 4.1 million viewers tune in to the series on average in delayed viewing.

“Tough As Nails” is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone are executive producers.