TV Ratings: ‘Tough As Nails’ Finale and ‘Big Brother’ Tick Down, CBS Still Wins Wednesday

The finale of “Tough As Nails” didn’t quite nail the landing for CBS.

The Phil Keoghan-hosted series signed off its first season with a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49, a tick down from the penultimate episode, and just over 3 million total viewers. Earlier on, “Big Brother” also lost a little ground, ticking down around 10% from the week before to a 1.0 rating and 4.1 million total viewers. Despite those slight set backs, CBS still managed to win the night overall, averaging a 0.6.

Over on NBC, a results episode of “America’s Got Talent” delivered a 0.6 rating and 5.4 million total viewers, the largest audience tally of the night. That’s even on last Wednesday’s episode on both metrics. An “Ellen’s Game of Games” replay followed with a 0.4 and 2.5 million viewers. NBC rounded off the night with a “Chicago Med” replay at a 0.3 and just under 2 million viewers.

NBC ended up in a three-way tie for second place with Univision and Fox in the overall network race. The Spanish language network aired episodes of “La Rosa De Guadalupe,” “Medicos” and “Dulce Ambicion,” all of which scored a 0.4.

Fox, meanwhile, aired back to back “Masterchef” reruns, both of which scored the same rating and averaged around 1.5 million viewers.

ABC aired a whole host of scripted reruns, with “The Goldbergs” leading the way at a 0.4 and 2.3 million viewers. Replays of “Black-ish,” “The Conners” and “American Housewife” all followed with a 0.3 rating and roughly 1.6 million pairs of eyeballs each.

A news episode of “Coroner” scored a 0.1 rating and 680,000 viewers for the CW. It was preceded by a “The 100” replay, which delivered the same rating and only 373,000 viewers.