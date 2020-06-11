‘Total Bellas’ Renewed For Season 6 at E!

The Bella twins are coming back for more.

E! has officially renewed “Total Bellas” for a sixth season, right on cue for the end of season 5.

The series follows the lives of WWE superstars, authors and entrepreneurs Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. Season 6 is set to premiere later this fall.

Season 5 of the docuseries, which concluded tonight, featured several milestones in the sisters’ lives, including Nikki and Artem’s romantic French engagement and the twins finding out they’re both pregnant and due within weeks of each other.

The current fifth season of “Total Bellas” is averaging nearly 1 million total viewers after seven days of delayed viewing, as well as 604,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic and 443,000 viewers among women aged 18-49. Per the network, that represents increased of 10%, 7% and 14% in the three metrics from the previous season. Season 5 is currently the highest-rated season all key in two years.

Season 6 will focus on the expansion of the twins’ families with the birth of their babies. It will see Nikki navigate the joys of parenthood for the first time, as Brie continues her journey of motherhood as a mom of two.

“We’re at a really exciting point in our lives, and can’t wait to take the Bella Army on this journey as we continue to work hard and inspire them to live their dreams,” said Brie Bella back when the show was renewed for season 5 in June 2019.

“Total Bellas” is produced by WWE and Bunim Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Andrea Metz and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as executive producers for Bunim Murray Productions, and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser on board as executive producers for WWE. Both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also exec produce.