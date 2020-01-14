‘Tosh.0’ Scores Four-Season Renewal, Daniel Tosh Inks Overall Deal With Comedy Central

Viewers are going to be seeing a whole lot more of Daniel Tosh on Comedy Central.

The comedian has signed a new overall deal with Comedy Central, part of which includes a four-season renewal for his “Tosh.0” weekly series, as well as a first-look deal for new scripted and unscripted development.

Tosh and Comedy Central are currently in discussions both on an unscripted series which Tosh is slated to host, and a script deal. The four-season renewal takes the series, which sees Tosh riffing on the best and worst of the internet, through season 16, and Comedy Central has also announced it is launching a dedicated “Tosh.0″ channel on Pluto TV, and a YouTube channel set to launch later this year.

The announcement was made by Comedy Central co-head of original content Sarah Babineau at the network’s Television Critics’ Association press tour day.

“It is a testament to Daniel’s creative genius and expertise as a producer that he can keep a series thriving for 16 seasons while juggling stand-up projects, touring, and new-series development” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, co-heads of original content at Comedy Central. “Through this Tosh.0 extension and first-look deal with Daniel, we are excited to keep working with him for years to come.”

“Tosh.0” premiered over a decade ago in June 2009, and is executive produced by Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis and Christie Smith. Monika Zielinska is the Executive in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

“I’m very excited and grateful,” said Tosh. “I just wish my parents got to see me reach this level of success. They’re both still alive, but they only have Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, and Quibi.”