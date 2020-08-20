‘Tosh.0’ to End After 12 Seasons at Comedy Central

“Tosh.0” will end its run on Comedy Central after its upcoming twelfth season.

The cancellations comes despite the fact that Comedy Central picked the show up for four mores seasons back in January. Season 12 of the series, hosted by Daniel Tosh, is set to debut on Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET and will consist of 10 episodes. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, ViacomCBS is working with Tosh and his team to shop the series to other outlets.

“I look forward to doing an animated reboot of my show on MTV in 25 years,” Tosh said in a statement.

The series features Tosh commenting on social media and internet trends and features popular segments like “Web Redemption” and the “CeWEBrity Profile,” which gives subjects of embarrassing viral videos a chance to redeem themselves. It first began airing on Comedy Central in 2009 and will have run for over 250 episodes upon its completion.

“Tosh.0” is executive produced by Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis and Christie Smith.

News of the show’s ending comes just one day after it was announced that “Drunk History” was ending its run on Comedy Central after six seasons despite having been renewed for a seventh last year.

The end of both shows marks the end of an era at the cabler as it shifts its focus from live-action scripted shows in favor of adult animation like network cornerstone “South Park.” The only remaining scripted live-action shows on Comedy Central is “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.” “Corporate” began airing its third and final season in July. The network also airs the rebooted “Crank Yankers” and the late-night series “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Last week, it was announced that the live-action Comedy Central shows “The Other Two” and “South Side” would be moving to HBO Max. It was recently announced that Comedy Central was rebooting animated shows like “Beavis & Butt-Head,” “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” and the “Daria” spinoff “Jodie.”