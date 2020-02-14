×

Topher Grace Cast in ABC ‘Home Economics’ Comedy Pilot

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Topher Grace'Breakthrough' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Apr 2019
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Topher Grace is eyeing his return to network TV.

The “That 70s Show” star has been cast to play one of three brothers in “Home Economics,” a single-camera comedy pilot at ABC which hails from Lionsgate and ABC Studios. If the project goes to series, it would mark Grace’s first regular role on broadcast TV since “That 70s Show.”

“Home Economics” centers around three adult siblings: one in the one percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.

Grace will play Tom, the middle sibling both in age and economic status. The character is described as an intellectual, a novelist who’s had a couple books that sold decently, but his last one did not. He strives to be where his brother is financially, but fears he’ll slip down to his sister’s level. He’s in a creative field, so his income fluctuates. That wasn’t such a concern when he was starting out, but now he’s plagued by financial anxiety after having twins.

Comedy duo Michael Colton and John Aboud, who penned the scripted for the animated movie “Penguins of Madagascar” and both used to be regular commentators on VH1’s “Best Week Ever,” are writing and executive producing the project, alongside prolific producing partners Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, who are best known for their work on series like “Two and a Half Men.”

The pilot represents only the fourth comedy on ABC’s development slate. It joins “Prospect,” a comedic western with a feminist twist, and “Work Wife,” inspired by the real-life partnerships of producers Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, on the list single-cams in the works at the ABC owned network.

More TV

  • Topher Grace'Breakthrough' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency

    Topher Grace Cast in ABC 'Home Economics' Comedy Pilot

    Topher Grace is eyeing his return to network TV. The “That 70s Show” star has been cast to play one of three brothers in “Home Economics,” a single-camera comedy pilot at ABC which hails from Lionsgate and ABC Studios. If the project goes to series, it would mark Grace’s first regular role on broadcast TV [...]

  • Insatiable

    'Insatiable' Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

    Turns out Netflix’s appetite for “Insatiable” wasn’t entirely, well, insatiable. The dark comedy, which faced considerable backlash and was accused of promoting fat shaming before it even premiered, has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons. “Insatiable” followed Patty (Debby Ryan), who for years has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because [...]

  • Channel 4 Studios in LondonChannel 4

    Channel 4 Staff Member Tested for Coronavirus After Visit to China

    A member of staff at British broadcaster Channel 4 has been tested for the coronavirus after visiting China. The employee at its London headquarters had been on vacation in China – although he did not visit Wuhan – in the past month, the Guardian reported. He was at work for 10 days before becoming unwell [...]

  • Disney+ on Roku

    Roku Takes Credit for Being 'Important' Part of Disney Plus's Booming Q4 Signups

    Roku, in announcing strong 2019 holiday-quarter results, gave a bit of a flex in claiming it was a key part of Disney Plus reeling in 26.5 million customers in Q4. CEO Anthony Wood, on the company’s earnings call Thursday, gave props to Disney for blowing past Wall Street expectations with the new streaming service in [...]

  • Love Anarchy

    Intl. TV Newswire: Netflix Commissions in Sweden, ‘The Bureau’ Heads to Cannes

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Netflix goes back to the FLX well in Sweden, “The Bureau” is selected to close Canneseries, BBC4 picks up two new series for its Saturday night lineup, Endemol Shine announces a “Love is Forever” spinoff in Spain, and Conecta Fiction earns the honor of selecting this year’s International Emmy [...]

  • Eric Braeden Eric Braden's 40th Anniversary

    TV Iron Man Eric Braeden Marks 40 Years on 'Young And the Restless'

    If not for a tennis game with actor Dabney Coleman in the late 1970s, Eric Braeden might never have landed his signature role as conniving business mogul Victor Newman on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless.” Braeden, 78, has become an Iron Man of daytime soaps who will mark his 40th anniversary on “Y&R” with [...]

  • Stranger Things 4 Hopper

    'Stranger Things 4' Teaser Reveals That Hopper's Alive and Imprisoned in Russia

    Netflix dropped a Valentine’s Day treat on Friday morning in the form of a teaser for “Stranger Things 4.” The teaser, aptly titled “From Russia With Love,” reveals that David Harbour’s Hopper is alive … and in Russia. The 50 seconds of footage shows everyone’s favorite small-town police chief, along with a group of men, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad