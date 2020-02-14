Topher Grace Cast in ABC ‘Home Economics’ Comedy Pilot

Topher Grace is eyeing his return to network TV.

The “That 70s Show” star has been cast to play one of three brothers in “Home Economics,” a single-camera comedy pilot at ABC which hails from Lionsgate and ABC Studios. If the project goes to series, it would mark Grace’s first regular role on broadcast TV since “That 70s Show.”

“Home Economics” centers around three adult siblings: one in the one percent, one middle-class, and one barely holding on.

Grace will play Tom, the middle sibling both in age and economic status. The character is described as an intellectual, a novelist who’s had a couple books that sold decently, but his last one did not. He strives to be where his brother is financially, but fears he’ll slip down to his sister’s level. He’s in a creative field, so his income fluctuates. That wasn’t such a concern when he was starting out, but now he’s plagued by financial anxiety after having twins.

Comedy duo Michael Colton and John Aboud, who penned the scripted for the animated movie “Penguins of Madagascar” and both used to be regular commentators on VH1’s “Best Week Ever,” are writing and executive producing the project, alongside prolific producing partners Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, who are best known for their work on series like “Two and a Half Men.”

The pilot represents only the fourth comedy on ABC’s development slate. It joins “Prospect,” a comedic western with a feminist twist, and “Work Wife,” inspired by the real-life partnerships of producers Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, on the list single-cams in the works at the ABC owned network.