‘Top Chef’ Starts Shooting Season 18 in Oregon (TV Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, BET announced that “Sacrifice” has been picked up for 10 episodes following the same characters as in the 2019 film.

GREENLIGHTS

BET announced that “Sacrifice,” the legal thriller film starring Paula Patton, has now been picked up to series. The movie released in 2019 as the first original film on the BET Plus streaming platform. Patton plays entertainment lawyer Daniella Hernandez, and the 10-episode series will follow her dealings with rich clients who are often up to no good. Other cast members include Marques Houston, James Trevena Brown, Veronika Bozeman, Altonio Jackson, Liliana Montenegro, Michael Toland, and Nelson Bonilla.

PRODUCTION

Season 18 of “Top Chef” will showcase Portland, Ore. in 2021. The announcement came in partnership with Travel Portland and Travel Oregon. Padma Lakshmi will host the show, with Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons stationed at the judges’ table. The upcoming season will also a rotating judging and dining panel made up of all-star finalists and winners from prior “Top Chef” seasons. The Bravo show is currently in production under NBCUniversal safety guidelines as well as local, state and federal orders.

EVENTS

Hulu will host a drive-in theater event from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25. Each night will feature a film, a drive-through haunted experience and a care package for attendees. The first night will include the Los Angeles premiere of “Bad Hair,” while other showings include “Hocus Pocus,” “Books of Blood,” “Beetlejuice,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Carrie” (1976). DJ D-Nice will also perform during the Thursday and Sunday dates. Tickets are available at Huluween.com, and each showing is limited to 150 cars.

LATE NIGHT

Jim Parsons, Shepard Smith and BTS will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Mariah Carey and Rex Orange County. Colin Quinn, Kim Cattrall and Jeff Rosenstock will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and Dr. Jane Goodall will be a guest on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”