‘Top Chef Amateurs’ Set at Bravo for 2021 (EXCLUSIVE)

Bravo has greenlit “Top Chef Amateurs,” to be hosted by longtime “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons. Production on the show will begin later this month in Portland, Ore., where the next season of “Top Chef” has been filming under COVID-19 protocols. “Top Chef Amateurs” will be produced in a similar production bubble, and will premiere next year.

On each episode of “Top Chef Amateurs,” two home cooks will compete against one another, duel-style, in famous challenges from previous seasons of the original show. There will be an interactive component this week, in which fans can vote on Twitter, tagging @BravoTopChef, to decide whether the classic challenge seven deadly sins (a seven-course meal inspired by the sins) or the aphrodisiac challenge will be featured in the new competition show. Voting takes place Tuesday through Friday, and the winning challenge will be announced on Oct. 26.

Past “Top Chef” stars — Eric Adjepong, Richard Blais, Jennifer Carroll, Shirley Chung, Stephanie Cmar, Tiffany Derry, Joe Flamm, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kwame Onwuachi, Dale Talde and Isaac Toups — will also be featured during this season of “Top Chef Amateurs.”

“Top Chef Amateurs” is the latest spinoff of the Emmy-winning Bravo show, and is produced by Magical Elves, with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Doneen Arquines, Hillary Olsen, Zoe Jackson and Gaylen Gawlowski serving as executive producers.

Related: