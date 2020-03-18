‘Tonight Show’ Will Add Fallon’s YouTube Videos to Repeats

Many of the nation’s most popular late-night programs have shut down, but starting this evening, NBC’s “Tonight Show” will have a little extra for fans.

Host Jimmy Fallon has started making ten-minute digital episodes of the show for YouTube in the wake of production being shut down by the coronavirus outbreak. NBC will mix those ten-minute vignettes with repeats each evening. On Tuesday’s video, guest Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear via Zoom.

“Tonight” picks up the practice after CBS’ Stephen Colbert has been doing something similar on his “Late Show.” Over two nights, Colbert has offered monolgues and even a virtual duet with bandleader Jon Batiste. ABC”s Jimmy Kimmel also joined the proceedings last night with a “mini-logue,” a short monologue also delivered via YouTube.

Fallon will highlight a different charity each night in an effort to raise funds for those in need during this time. Tonight’s charity will be Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares is one of the nation’s leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations that funds the social service work of The Actors Fund and award grants to AIDS service organizations nationwide.

Many of the late-night shows have halted production for this week and next, and are no doubt hoping to return to the air when circumstances allow.