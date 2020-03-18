×

‘Tonight Show’ Will Add Fallon’s YouTube Videos to Repeats

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0705 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during his opening monologue on July 17, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Many of the nation’s most popular late-night programs have shut down, but starting this evening, NBC’s “Tonight Show” will have a little extra for fans.

Host Jimmy Fallon has started making ten-minute digital episodes of the show for YouTube in the wake of production being shut down by the coronavirus outbreak. NBC will mix those ten-minute vignettes with repeats each evening. On Tuesday’s video, guest Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear via Zoom.

“Tonight” picks up the practice after CBS’ Stephen Colbert has been doing something similar on his “Late Show.” Over two nights, Colbert has offered monolgues and even a virtual duet with bandleader Jon Batiste. ABC”s Jimmy Kimmel also joined the proceedings last night with a “mini-logue,” a short monologue also delivered via YouTube.

Fallon will highlight a different charity each night in an effort to raise funds for those in need during this time. Tonight’s charity will be Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares is one of the nation’s leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations that funds the social service work of The Actors Fund and award grants to AIDS service organizations nationwide.

Many of the late-night shows have halted production for this week and next, and are no doubt hoping to return to the air when circumstances allow.

More TV

  • Aaron Paul Westworld BTS

    Coronavirus Crisis Throws Emmy, Film Awards Campaigning Into Disarray

    As concern quickly grows over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Emmy campaigns have gone from “FYC” to “F-Y-Wait-and-See.” The television awards season has been upended by Hollywood’s move to cancel virtually every upcoming event on its calendar — including those For Your Consideration screenings and panels that make up a large part of network and studio [...]

  • Motherland: Fort Salem

    Freeform's 'Motherland: Fort Salem': TV Review

    Witches, despite their increasingly glamorous status in pop culture, have long been symbolic of people’s preconceived notions and fear of othered people, particularly women who deign to seize their own power (literal or otherwise). Women suspected of witchcraft and women who practice witchcraft have met terrible ends as they fought for the right to be [...]

  • Steven Universe Cartoon Network

    'Steven Universe' Creator Looks Back on Her Groundbreaking Series as It Comes to a Close

    The climax of “Steven Universe: The Movie” comes not when the hero battles the vengeful, superpowered alien atop the planet-destroying weapon. It arrives a beat later when the titular Steven and his adversary, Spinel, form a delicate friendship while standing in a smoldering crater of their own making. Steven helps Spinal see that although the [...]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    'Tonight Show' Will Add Fallon's YouTube Videos to Repeats

    Many of the nation’s most popular late-night programs have shut down, but starting this evening, NBC’s “Tonight Show” will have a little extra for fans. Host Jimmy Fallon has started making ten-minute digital episodes of the show for YouTube in the wake of production being shut down by the coronavirus outbreak. NBC will mix those [...]

  • Tamron HallRolling Stone's Women Shaping The

    'Tamron Hall' Talk Show Sets Showrunner Shuffle

    Daytime talk show “Tamron Hall” is making some behind-the-scenes changes. Candi Carter, who has spent the past five years as an executive producer on “The View,” will take over for Talia Parkinson-Jones as showrunner of the topical daytime talk show hosted by “Today” and MSNBC veteran Hall. “Tamron Hall” is dark for at least the [...]

  • Suzanne Scott - CEO of Fox

    Fox News Returns to Twitter (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox News is making a return to Twitter, more than a year after going silent on the social-media platform. At 2:18 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2018, the Fox Corporation-owned cable-news outlet issued a tweet telling its followers that a federal appeals court had ruled against the Trump administration’s desire to end the U.S. program that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad