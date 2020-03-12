NBC Suspends Production on Fallon, Meyers Late-Night Shows

NBC said it would suspend production of its two flagship late-night programs for a period of at least two weeks, the latest bit of fallout around wee-hours TV related to the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Friday, “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” will suspend production through a previously planned hiatus, which was scheduled for the week of March 23. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production,:” NBC said in a statement.

