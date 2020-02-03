Toni Collette Re-Teams With Netflix on Drama Series ‘Pieces of Her’

Toni Collette is set to star in her second Netflix series.

Collette has signed on for the lead role in the upcoming drama series “Pieces of Her,” based on the Karin Slaughter novel of the same name. She previously starred in the critically-acclaimed Netflix drama “Unbelievable,” which was released back in September.

In “Pieces of Her,” a random act of violence in a sleepy Georgia town sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura (Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

The role marks one of a handful of leading television roles Collette has held throughout her career. She was most recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in “Unbelievable” and had previously been nominated for two Golden Globes and two Emmys for her starring role in the Showtime series “United States of Tara,” of which she won one of each. She was nominated for the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in “The Sixth Sense” and has also starred in recent films such as “Knives Out,” “Velvet Buzzsaw,” and “Hereditary.”

Charlotte Stoudt will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “Pieces of Her.” Bruna Papandrea will executive produce via Made Up Stories along with Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver. Slaughter will also executive produce along with Lesli Linka Glatter, Janice Williams, Minkie Spiro, and Lesli Linka Glatter. Sprio will also direct the entire eight-episode season.

Slaughter’s books have been published in 37 languages and sold over 35 million copies around the world. She has written over 18 novels including New York Times bestsellers “Pretty Girls” and “The Good Daughter.”

