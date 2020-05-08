TV Ratings: ‘Tommy’ Signs Off With Series High Audience

The final salute for Edie Falco and “Tommy” brought in a decent audience on CBS.

Only two days after the network canceled the freshman drama, “Tommy” aired its final episode to a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.4 million total viewers, which will go down in the history books as a series high. The other two new episodes which aired on Thursday night were coincidentally for shows which were also dumped earlier in the week. “Man With a Plan,” which is sending after four seasons, scored a 0.7 and 6.1 million viewers (even on last week), and “Broke came in with a 0.6 and 4.8 million viewers. The announcement that the Pauley Perrette and Jaime Camil series would not be continuing came after only five episodes of its first season had aired.

ABC won the night overall, thanks to “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” with Jimmy Kimmel, which ticked up to a 0.9 rating and 6.2 million viewers. “Station 19” followed that with a 0.8 and 5.5 million viewers, its lowest tally in both metrics for season 3 so far. “How to Get Away With Murder,” which is soon coming to an end, ticked down to a 0.5 and 2.8 million viewers.

Fox debuted its “Celebrity Watch Party” to a slightly underwhelming 0.4 rating and only 1.8 million viewers. A “Mental Samurai” replay followed that up with a 0.3 and 1.5 million viewers.

“Council of Dads” moved to a new time slot on NBC, ticking up to a 0.4 rating and gaining 1 million from last week in the process. The fifth and final season of “Blindspot” premiered behind it to a 0.3 and 2.1 million pairs of eyeballs, which is pretty much on par with the final episode of season 4. A “Law & Order: SVU” replay rounded off the night with a 0.3 and 2.3 million viewers.

Finally on the CW, “Katy Keene” and “In the Dark” both came in even at a 0.1 rating, with the former drawing 471,000 total viewers and the latter 340,000.