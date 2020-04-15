Tom Hardy to Read Bedtime Stories for BBC Children’s Channel CBeebies

If you’re having trouble falling asleep, Tom Hardy will help you doze off with a bedtime story.

The actor will be reading nighttime tales on “Bedtime Stories,” the long-running series on the BBC Children’s channel CBeebies. The episodes will run from April 27 through May 1. Hardy made a previous appearance on the show back in 2016, and the network happily announced he’d be back in a post on Wednesday.

You asked. He stepped up! 💪 Tom Hardy's back! 🙌 NEW Bedtime Stories every night from 27th April – 1st May ❤️#BedtimeStory pic.twitter.com/tZs0EHvpN0 — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) April 15, 2020

Hardy will be reading “Hug Me” by Simone Ciraolo; “Under the Same Sky” by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnson; “There’s a Tiger in the Garden” by Lizzy Stewart; “Don’t Worry, Little Crab” by Chris Haughton; and “The Problem With Problems” by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

The episodes were shot in Hardy’s garden, following social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. He’ll be joined by his French bulldog named Blue for some of the bedtime stories.

“It goes without saying how thrilled we are to have Tom reading more stories for us. It’s during challenging times like this that the BBC serves its purpose to entertain the whole of the UK and these new stories are guaranteed to do just that with their themes of long distance friendship, sharing problems and true courage in overcoming seemingly impossible challenges,” said Cheryl Taylor, head of content at BBC Children.

“Bedtime Stories” airs each weekday at 6:50 p.m. local time on CBeebies, and is available on the BBC iPlayer.