NBC’s ‘Today’ Launches Fitness, Cooking Classes Via Streaming Video

NBC’s “Today” has a new digital-video recipe for the cooking and wellness segments that are a staple of its morning schedule.

Between October 5 and 9, the program’s streaming-video counterpart, “Today All Day,” will host 30-minute “Get Moving With” fitness classes at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. During the week of October 12, the outlet will feature cooking classes that give viewers the chance to sign up for emails with ingredient shopping lists that will be delivered in advance iof the session. The “Get Cooking With” shows will stream at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. eastern.

The “All Day” feed is available on NBC’s Peacock streaming-video hub as well as Today’s web site.

“This is a way to meet the demand we’re seeing from our audience for full-length programming and to experiment with appointment viewing to drive consistent and scheduled viewership,” says Ashley Parrish, vice president of strategic content and executive editor of Today Digital.

NBC News launched “Today All Day” in July in a bid to extend the flagship morning program to digital venues as younger consumers migrate to new streaming venues. The round-the-clock feed, which offers four six-hour blocks, contains segments from recent show archives as well as original shows starring current “Today” hosts.

The classes will feature a range of instructors and experts. Fitness teachers will include celebrity trainer Isaac Boots and Olympic water polo player Ashleigh Johnson. Cooking teachers will include Nyesha Arrington of Bravo’s “Top Chef” and reality-TV personality Jessie James Decker, as well as “Today” mainstay Al Roker.

“In a time when the pandemic is making it difficult to take classes in-person, head to the gym or get together with friends for a meal, these classes offer a way for viewers to stay healthy and are a fun activity for friends and family to enjoy together virtually,” says Melissa Dunlop, senior producer for Today Digital.