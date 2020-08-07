TV Ratings: ‘To Tell the Truth’ Ticks Up, Leads ABC to Thursday Win With ‘Holey Moley’

Anthony Anderson’s game show “To Tell the Truth” hit a three-week high and led ABC to a Thursday night ratings win.

The show scored a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, up from a 0.5 last week, and just under 3 million total viewers. The Disney-owned network’s two other game shows, “Holey Mole” and “Don’t,” both scored a 0.5. “Holey Moley” drew a crowd of 3 million viewers, on par with last episode, while the Ryan Reynolds brain child drew 2.4 million pairs of eyeballs.

Fox ended up in a three-way tie for second on the night with NBC and Univision, thanks to its coverage of the MLB match up between the Chicago Cubs and the Kansas City Royals. The game, which ended in a massive 13-2 blow out win for the Royals, scored a 0.4 rating and averaged 1.6 million viewers for Fox.

Univision aired new episodes of “La Rosa De Guadalupe,” “Medicos” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos,” all of which came in with a 0.4 rating and around 1.3 million viewers each.

NBC aired only replays on the night, with “Ellen’s Game of Games” leading the way at a 0.4 and 2.5 million viewers. Two “Law & Order: SVU” replays both scored a 0.3 rating and around 2 million viewers a piece.

CBS also aired only reruns, with “Young Sheldon” once again topping the pile with a 0.4 rating and almost exactly 4 million viewers. Back-to-back “Mom” replays scored a 0.3 and around 3 million viewers, while “The Unicorn” and “Bull” delivered the same rating, but 2.8 million and 2.5 million viewers respectively.

Over on the CW, U.K. acquisition “Killer Camp” continued its run with a 0.1 rating and 465,000 viewers, followed by a “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” replay with the exact same rating and audience tally.