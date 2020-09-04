TV Ratings: ‘To Tell the Truth’ Finale Falls to Viewership Low

“To Tell the Truth” ended its fifth season on Thursday night with back-to-back episodes and low numbers.

The Anthony Anderson game show averaged a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers, a 30% rating drop from last time around. That viewership tally also represents its lowest of the season, and a 1 million viewer decrease from the season premiere back in May. Earlier in the night on ABC, a “Holey Moley” replay carded a 0.5 rating and just under 3 million total viewers. The mini golf series will have a two-part special air its first part after its second season finale on Sept. 10, and the second part the following week.

CBS won the night overall, thanks to “Big Brother” which came in even on last Thursday at a 1.0 rating and 4.1 million total viewers. Later on, “Love Island” was also even on its previous episode, delivering a 0.4 rating and 1.6 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC aired a replay of its new Canadian acquisition “Transplant,” which scored a 0.3 rating and a touch under 2 million viewers. The medical drama premiered earlier this week to a 0.4 and just under 4 million viewers. A “The Wall” preceded that with the same rating and 2.5 million viewers, while a “Law & Order: SVU” replay rounded things off with a 0.2 and exactly 2 million viewers.

Fox aired two “Beat Shazam” reruns, with the 8 p.m. one scoring a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million viewers, and the later one a 0.4 and 1.3 million.

Finally over on the CW, a new episode of “Mysteries Decoded” came in at a 0.1 rating and 811,000 viewers. A “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” replay conjured a 0.1 and 582,000 viewers.