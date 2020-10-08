TNT Sets ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, TNT announced “Snowpiercer’s” second season premiere date, and Epix set the premiere date for docuseries “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem.”

CASTING

Natalie Zea will join the cast of “The Unicorn” alongside Walton Goggins, with whom she appeared on “Justified,” for an extended run, CBS announced. The series follows a widower (Goggins) who finds he is completely unprepared to singlehandedly raise his two daughters and reenter the dating world as he tries to move on from tragedy. Aided by his friends, he awkwardly navigates his love life as a total package “unicorn.” The series also stars Rob Corddry, Omar Benson Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson and Michaela Watkins.

Golden Globe-winning actor Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) will star in ITV and Spectrum Originals’ psychological thriller “Angela Black.” The six-episode drama, produced by Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International, is written by “Fleabag” executive producers Harry and Jack Williams. Froggatt will play the titular role, starring as a suburban housewife living what appears to be a perfect life. However, her husband Olivier (Michiel Huisman) is a domestic abuser, so when she meets a private investigator (Samuel Adewunmi) who reveals Olivier’s secrets, she sets on a risky path in an attempt to free herself. Filming for the series is underway in London, adhering to industry-wide safety guidelines and in accordance to U.K.-specific guidance.

DATES

Epix will premiere its four-part music docuseries “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem,” inspired by its Emmy award-winning original series “Godfather of Harlem,” Nov. 8. The docuseries will chronicle the true story of Harlem and its vibrant music scene during the 1960s, tracing the historical significance of the era and connecting it to the present day. Featuring interviews with the stars of “Godfather of Harlem,” including Forest Whitaker, Giancarlo Esposito and Ilfenesh Hadera, and musicians Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves, A$AP Ferg, and Chika, among others, the series will delve into the cultural backdrop of the era through archival footage. Other prominent figures featured in the series include activist Al Sharpton, former U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel and poet Sonia Sanchez.

TNT’s “Snowpiercer” will return for Season 2 on Jan. 25, the network announced during its New York Comic Con panel. The second season of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller and adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed film will add cast members Sean Benn (“Game of Thrones”) as the antagonist Mr. Wilford and Rowan Blanchard (“Girl Meets World”), who will portray Jennifer Connelly’s presumed-dead daughter. Season 2 will follow the revolution’s survivors, led by Layton (Daveed Diggs), as they attempt to maintain peace among the recently merged classes. But an emerging power struggle threatens the already-fragile ecosystem. Watch a teaser below.

Disney Junior’s “Puppy Dog Pals,” which was greenlit for a fifth season, will premiere Season 4 Oct. 23. The children’s animated series centers on lively pug puppy brothers Bingo and Rolly who seek thrilling adventures in their neighborhood and beyond. Season 4 will feature newcomers Elisha “EJ” Williams and Gracen Newson as Bingo and Rolly, respectively. The series also stars “SpongeBob SquarePants” star Tom Kenny and Jessica DiCicco (“The Loud House”).

Season 5 of “The Expanse,” the Amazon Prime Video series set in a colonized solar system, will premiere its first three episodes Dec. 16. The fifth season picks up as masses of people leave the solar system in search of homes on Earth-like planets amid a great reckoning with centuries of exploitation in the Asteroid Belt. The series stars Wes Chatham, Dominique Tipper, Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar, Steven Strait and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Following the premiere, subsequent episodes will be made available each Wednesday, culminating in the season finale in February 2021. Watch a trailer below.

STREAMING

Tubi launched “News on Tubi,” adding a variety of live news content from Fox Television Stations and more than 25 partners. Regardless of their geographic location, Tubi viewers can now watch content from Fox Television Stations, NewsNOW from FOX, FOX Soul, Black News Channel, NBC News Now, WeatherNation, CBC, PeopleTV, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar, News 12 New York and fubo Sports Nework. Later in October, Tubi will expand to include USA TODAY News, Euronews and Estrella News. In the coming months, Tubi will also offer stations from Hearst Television and expand its streaming channels, as well as provide “News on Tubi” on additional devices.

PRODUCTION

“The Price is Right,” the longest-running game show in TV history, returned to production Monday with coronavirus safety restrictions in place to prevent audience participation and attendance. The Daytime Emmy award-winning show’s set has been redesigned and all of its 77 games will be back when the game show returns later in the fall.

PARTNERSHIPS

Skittles was announced as a presenting partner for WWE as part of its upcoming two-night draft beginning Friday. Skittles will receive branding in digital draft content across WWE’s online platforms during the draft and WWE Raw Monday night, leading to the brand’s presenting partnership of WWE’s Hell in a Cell match Oct. 25.

SPECIALS

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special,” from the nonprofit educational organization behind “Sesame Street,” will address racism and how to stand up to it in a co-viewing experience for children and families. Debuting on HBO Max and PBS Kids Oct. 15, special guests include “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi, Broadway actor Christopher Jackson and singer Andra Day. The Sesame Workshop special will feature Elmo and Abby Cadabby, who are joined by Muppet Gabrielle and her cousin Tamir, as they navigate confronting unfair discrimination based on one’s skin, or fur, color. “The Power of We” will re-air throughout October and November on PBS stations and the PBS Kids channel.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature guests Mindy Kaling and former CIA director John Brennan, while Eddie Redmayne, journalist Guy Raz and Lele Pons x Guaynaa will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Jim Parsons, Amber Ruffin and novelist Yaa Gyasi will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

INITIATIVES

The cast of “Parks and Recreation” will honor five of the country’s best parks and recreation workers in celebration of the series being made available for free streaming on Peacock. As part of Peacock’s partnership with the National Recreation and Parks Association, the cast will honor the real-life Leslie Knopes and Ron Swansons who give back to their communities through their public service. Actor Jim O’Heir, who played the often-teased Jerry Gergich on the show, will interview the honorees about their work and present them with an award to thank them for their essential services. The interviews will stream on Peacock just in time for Treat Yo’ Self Day 2020 on Oct. 13, commemorating the holiday created by “Parks and Rec” characters as a day for self-care, relaxation and luxury.