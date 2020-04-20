TLC Sets Late-Night Series ‘Find Love Live’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TLC is adding a new series to its late-night lineup. Variety has learned exclusively that the network has ordered the new series “Find Love Live.”

The show aims to help single people find their future partner from the comfort of their couch. Originally scheduled to premiere earlier this month by utilizing a traditional production crew, “Find Love Live” will now air as a remote production beginning May 10 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

“The runaway success of relationship programming like the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ franchise proves that the eternal story of love, of finding ‘the one,’ continues to captivate viewers,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC. “Even in the days of social distancing, people want to make a meaningful connection and, hopefully, end up sharing their lives with that special someone. And with the country staying home, what better way to celebrate love and togetherness, than helping singles find their match virtually and for the rest of us to root for them in the process.”

Hosted by Sukanya Krishnan of FOX5NY, the production of the show will follow social distancing guidelines. All dates will be virtual. Viewers are invited to call in and log on immediately to try to win the hearts of the featured single onscreen, or weigh in on via social media, and get a peek inside the virtual first encounters of the resulting pairs.

(Pictured: Sukanya Krishnan)