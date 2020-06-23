TV Ratings: ‘Titan Games’ and ‘The Wall’ Tick Up, Lead NBC to Monday Win

“Titan Games” recovered from a small fall last week to help NBC to a comfortable ratings win on Monday night.

The Dwayne Johnson competition series rose 14% to a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, drawing 3.9 million total viewers. That matches its season high rating so far. Right after, “The Wall” benefited from its muscly lead-in, also ticking up from last week to a 0.7 rating and a 3-week high 3.8 million viewers. “Dateline” rounded off the night in the 10 p.m. time slot with a 0.6 rating and around 3.6 million viewers.

Meanwhile over on ABC, “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” highlight show came in steady, delivering its third 0.4 rating in three episodes, and 2.1 million viewers.

CBS aired entirely reruns, with “The Neighborhood” leading the way at a 0.6 rating and 4.2 million viewers. A “Bob Hearts Abishola” replay followed that up with a 0.5 rating and 3.5 million viewers. Replays of “All Rise” and “Bull” both scored a 0.3, with the former drawing 2.9 million viewers and the latter 3.5 million.

On Fox, a “9-1-1” replay scored highest with a 0.4 rating and 2.3 million viewers, followed by a replay of its “Lone Star” spinoff at a 0.3 and 2.2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Finally on the CW, a new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” delivered a 0.2 rating and 1.1 million viewers, followed by a replay of the improv show at the same rating and just over 1 million viewers. The season 7 premiere of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” didn’t quite work up the same magic as this time last year, coming in at a 0.2 and 1.1 million viewers. While that matches the season 6 average in both metrics, it is down a fraction on the 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers who tuned in for the season 6 premiere.