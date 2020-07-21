TV Ratings: ‘Titan Games’ Climbs to the Top, ‘The Bachelor’ Greatest Seasons Ever Drops to Audience Low

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson loomed large on the broadcast TV landscape on Monday night.

The star’s “Titan Games” competition series scored the highest rating across broadcast on the night for NBC. Its 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 was even on last week’s episode and its season 2 premiere back in May. A total of 3.8 million viewers tuned in for the episode, bang on the average for this season so far. NBC then aired reruns of “The Wall” and “Dateline” to a 0.5 rating, with the former drawing 3 million viewers and the latter 3.4 million.

Meanwhile, ABC’s “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” returned after a break last week to a 0.3 rating, even on the previous episode. However, this week’s highlight show drew only 1.8 million pairs of eyeballs, a 10% dip from last time around and a series low so far.

Univision came second on the night overall behind NBC, with “Te Doy La Vida,” “Médicos” and and “Como Tú No Hay Dos” all scoring a 0.5 rating and around 1.5 million viewers each.

The CW aired new episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and “Penn & Teller: More Fool Us,” both of which came in at a 0.2 rating and drew 1 million total viewers. A “Whose Line” replay sandwiched them with a 0.2 and 844,000 viewers.

Fox averaged a 0.4 across the night, with replays of “9-1-1” and its “Lone Star” spinoff both scoring the same rating. The original drew 2.3 million viewers, the spinoff 2.1 million.

CBS also aired only replays, with “The Neighborhood” leading the way at a 0.5 rating and 3.7 million viewers. Reruns of “All Rise” and “Bull” both scored a 0.3 rating. Just before that “Bob Hearts Abishola” scored a 0.4.