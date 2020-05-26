TV Ratings: ‘Titan Games’ Returns to Series Low Numbers on Rerun-Heavy Memorial Day

“The Titan Games” returned for season 2 to hardly titan-sized numbers, but still managed to wrestle its way to the top on a rerun-heavy Memorial Day.

The highly competitive reality series, created by Dwayne Johnson, scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 3.4 million viewers with its season 2 premiere. That represents series low numbers in both metrics, dipping under the previous low of a 1.0 and 4.1 million viewers. A new episode of “Songland” also ticked down for NBC, scoring a 0.5 rating and 2.3 million viewers, down pretty significantly from a 0.7 and 3.8 million pairs of eyeballs last time around. However, NBC technically won the night overall with a 0.6 average rating.

The only other piece of programming which wasn’t a replay on Monday night was “Bake and the Beauty,” which came in even at a 0.4 rating and 2.3 million viewers on ABC. Its lead-in consisted of back-to-back replays of “Celebrity Family Feud,” which scored a 0.5 and 3.5 million average viewers for the Disney-owned network.

Fox came third on the night, thanks for replays of “9-1-1” and its “Lone Star” spinoff. The former scored a 0.4 rating and 2.4 million viewers, and the latter a 0.3 and 2.2 million.

CBS was led by a replay of “The Neighborhood,” which came in at a 0.4 and 3.6 million viewers. Reruns of “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “All Rise” and “Bull” all scored a 0.3, and 3.2 million, 2.7 million and 3.6 million viewers respectively.

Finally on the CW, a replay of “Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala” delivered a 0.1 and 766,000 total viewers, followed by a “Whose Line Is It Anyway” rerun which came in at a 0.1 and 558,000 total viewers.