TV Ratings: ‘The Titan Games’ Season 2 Finale Leads NBC to Monday Win

Dwayne Johnson’s “Titan Games” aired its second season finale to decent numbers on Monday night, leading NBC to an overall win.

The athletic competition show scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, roughly a 10% up tick from the penultimate episode, and drew 3.5 million total viewers, which is pretty much the same tally as the last couple weeks. A replay of fellow physical competition show “American Ninja Warrior” followed that up with a 0.5 rating and 2.3 million viewers.

Over on ABC, the latest edition of the summer Bachelor Nation highlight show “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” scored a 0.3 rating, which represents the fourth time in a row at that number. Around 1.9 million viewers tuned in to the three-hour affair, a three-week high.

Univision tied for second place overall on the night, with “Como Tu No Hay Dos” leading the way at a 0.4. Episodes of “Medicos” and “La Rosa De Guadalupe” both scored a 0.3 rating.

CBS was the other half of that tie, thanks mainly to a replay of “The Neighborhood” which scored a 0.5 rating and 3.8 million viewers. Reruns of “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Bull” both came in at a 0.4, with “All Rise” delivering a 0.3.

Both Telemundo and Fox averaged a 0.3 across the night, with the former’s “Exatlon Estados Unidos” leading the way at a 0.4. Fox aired reruns of “9-1-1” and its “Lone Star” spinoff, with the former drawing 2 million viewers and the latter 1.8 million.

Finally on the CW, back to back reruns of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” both scored a 0.2 rating and just over 1 million viewers each. A “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” replay rounded things off with a 0.1 and 787,000 pairs of eyeballs.