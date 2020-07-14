TV Ratings: ‘Titan Games’ and ‘CMA Best of Fest’ Lead Monday Night

“Titan Games” continued to flex its relatively sizable muscles on Monday night, leading the broadcast networks alongside ABC’s “CMA Best of Fest.”

The Dwayne Johnson-hosted NBC show scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 3.8 million total viewers, which is almost exactly the same tally in both metrics as the week before. A replay of fellow competition series “The Wall” scored a 0.5 rating and just under 3 million viewers, followed by a “Dateline” replay with a 0.4 and 2.8 million viewers.

With the Disney-owned network’s usual CMA Fest special canceled due to COVID-19, ABC aired a three-hour program highlighting 16 years of past performances from the annual Nashville event. The best of clip show scored a 0.5 rating and 3.5 million viewers, placing ABC in a tie for first place with NBC.

Meanwhile Univision aired the finale of “Amor Eterno” to decent numbers. The drama signed off with a 0.6 rating and just over 2 million pairs of eyeballs.

The CW aired a new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” to a 0.2 rating and a touch under 1 million total viewers. A replay of the improv comedy show then scored a 0.2 and 866,000 viewers in the 8:30 p.m. time slot, followed by a new episode of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” with a 0.2 and 956,000 viewers at 9 p.m.

Fox aired a replay of “9-1-1” to a 0.3 rating and 2.3 million viewers, which was promptly trumped by a replay of its “Lone Star” spinoff, which delivered a 0.4 rating and roughly the same total viewership.

Over on CBS, replays of “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” both scored a 0.4 rating, with the former drawing 3.6 million viewers and the latter 3.2 million. Reruns of “All Rise” and “Bull” both drummed up a 0.3 rating. “Bull” drew 3.2 million viewers, “All Rise” 2.6 million.