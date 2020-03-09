Tina Fey, Robert Carlock Set Animated Comedy Series at Netflix

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock have scored a series order at Netflix for the animated comedy series “Mulligan,” Variety has learned.

The show is created and executive produced by Carlock and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” writer and executive producer Sam Means, with Fey executive producing. In the series, after an alien attack destroys the earth, what remains of humanity has the chance to start society over from scratch. But can we get it right this time?

Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of the series.

Fey and Eric Gurian will executive produce under Fey’s Little Stranger Inc. banner, along with David Miner, Scott Greenberg, and Joel Kuwahara. “Mulligan” will be produced by Universal Television — where Fey, Carlock, and Means are under overall deals — in association with Fey’s Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Bento Box Entertainment.

Fey and Carlock previously created the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which ran for four seasons and is currently prepping an interactive special at the streamer. The Emmy-winning duo behind shows like “30 Rock” are also currently working on a comedy series for Peacock, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming offering. That show, titled “Girls5Eva,” is about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot. On the broadcast side, Fey and Carlock received a series order at NBC for a comedy starring Ted Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles and wins.

In addition to his work on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Means has worked with Fey and Carlock as a writer on “30 Rock” and as a writer and producer on “Great News.” His other credits include “Parks and Recreation,” “The Daily Show,” and multiple Golden Globes and Academy Award ceremonies.