Annual Time100 List Makes Television Debut in ABC Special

The annual Time100 list of the world’s most influential people is getting the TV treatment with an hourlong ABC special on Sept. 22, the same day that that the full list will be released on Time.com.

“We are elated to be partnering with Time to bring the coveted Time100 list to primetime for the first time in its history,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late night at ABC Entertainment. “Amidst this unprecedented year, we hope that viewers at home will not only be entertained but feel inspired by the impact that the honorees of the 2020 Time100 list have made on the world.”

The special will feature clips and exclusive interviews with each honoree, musical performances, a history of the annual list, recaps of the biggest stories of 2020, and appearances from previous years’ honorees. The print magazine featuring the Time100 list hits newsstands on Sept. 25.

Last year’s honorees included Naomi Osaka, BTS, Greta Thunberg, Michelle Obama, William Barr and Disney executive chairman Bob Iger.

“As we continue to build on the phenomenal success of our past Time100 events and new Time100 Talks series, we look forward to continuing to expand the reach and impact of the Time100 with ABC and a unique series of Time100 Talks to celebrate this year’s list,” said TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

Time Studios, the TV and film arm of the media outlet, will produce the “Time100” special.

“In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the Time100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year’s list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before,” said Ian Orefice, president of Time Studios.

Added Dan Macsai, Time executive editor and editorial director of the Time100: “The 2020 Time100 list will recognize the extraordinariness of this year, and we look forward to bringing together new honorees and Time100 alumni for essential conversations on harnessing the power of influence to forge genuine progress.”