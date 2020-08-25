Tim Allen, Richard Karn Reunite for Building Competition Series ‘Assembly Required’ at History

There’s a “Home Improvement” reunion on the cards at History.

The network has issued a 10-episode order for an unscripted series called “Assembly Required” (working title) which will star Tim Allen and be hosted by Richard Karn.

“Assembly Required” is described as a competition series which is sounding the call for those with a can-do attitude to take back their sense of purpose and awaken their inner builder.

Its aim is to spotlight the best and brightest builders from across the country, at their home workshops, as they compete to breathe new life into everyday household items in desperate need of fixing. In each episode, Allen and Karn will also dive into the unique history around these items to celebrate the men and women who crafted them.

The show is slated to launch on History sometime in 2021.

“Let’s face it, we’re living in a throwaway society,” said Allen in a statement. “We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild?! There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks – so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own. And who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days – Richard Karn! Now we’re talking More Power! Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious.’ Well, let’s get curious! Even a chimpanzee would at least show interest, right? Wait – I think I just came up with another idea for the show! R-R-R!”

Allen and Karn will executive produce alongsice Brent Montgomery, Ed Simpson, Joe Weinstock, Will Nothacker, Simon Thomas, Vince Cariati and Katherine D. Fox. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef serve as executive producers for History.

“Our history is defined by the innovations of ordinary dreamers creating extraordinary things, from Thomas Edison’s light bulb to the Wright brothers’ first flight,” said Lehrer, executive vice president and general manager of History. “We look forward to partnering with Tim and Richard, America’s beloved duo, as they challenge a new wave of skilled individuals to think out-of-the-box to build upon the innovations of those before them. We hope this series will inspire viewers to think twice about throwing out that old item, roll up their sleeves and rebuild it better.”

The show hails from Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios, ITV America and Boxing Cat Entertainment.