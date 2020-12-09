TikTok Star Eitan Bernath Joins ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ as Principal Culinary Contributor (EXCLUSIVE)

Eitan Bernath has signed on to be the principal culinary contributor on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The role will see Bernath make recurring appearances on the daytime talk show, during which he will showcase original recipes and his expertise and perspective on food-related topics. This makes him the first notable TikTok star to land a recurring contributor role in daytime television.

Bernath is best known for his TikTok cooking videos, but he is no stranger to working in television. He previously appeared on The Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” in 2017 at age 14 and “Chopped” in 2014 at age 11. He has amassed over 3.2 million followers across his social media platforms to date. He also recently signed with WME, UNCMMN and ID Public Relations as he further expands his brand beyond digital content creation.

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” which hails from CBS TV Distribution, began airing in syndication in September across the country. The show had been in the works for years, with Barrymore initially discussing plans for a talk show with Warner Bros. as early as 2016. Barrymore serves as executive producer in addition to hosting.

“I have worked really hard on a lot of things in my life that didn’t manifest, and I know those all ended up being building blocks for something else, so I tried to keep that discipline that I don’t think anything is a waste of time,” Barrymore said in an interview with Variety in November. “The harder you work and the more you apply yourself, somewhere, it will pay off.”