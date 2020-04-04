New ‘Tiger King’ Episode Coming to Netflix, Says Jeff Lowe

The “Tiger King” phenomenon is not over yet.

Netflix is releasing an extra episode of the hit docu-series next week, according to zoo owner Jeff Lowe from the show. He revealed the details about a new episode in a Cameo video posted on Twitter by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said in the video.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

It’s unclear whether the new episode will be a follow-up to the show’s seven-episode run or more of a reunion.

Netflix recently released a reunion episode for “Love Is Blind” and did a post-show interview hosted by Oprah Winfrey with the “When They See Us” cast last year.

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment at the time of this article’s publication.

“Tiger King,” which premiered on Netflix on March 20, has been many people’s latest TV obsession, especially while everyone is stuck inside during the coronavirus quarantine. The series follows the bizarre exploits of private zoo owner Joe Exotic, who runs a zoo full of hundreds of tigers and other rare animals. At the end of the series, he ends up in jail serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and plotting to carry out a murder-for-hire plot against his fellow big cat owner rival, Carole Baskin.

After it launched, the series became the most popular show on TV, according to Rotten Tomatoes, which gave it a 97% critic’s rating and a 96% audience score. It was also No. 1 on Netflix’s own Top 10 shows list, and has stuck around on the rankings for nearly two weeks.

Many celebrities have also come out as die-hard “Tiger King” fans. Cardi B floated the idea of starting a GoFundMe to help release Joe Exotic, and actors like Dax Shepard have thrown their names out on Twitter to play the character if the story were adapted to a movie.

