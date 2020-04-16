A ‘Tiger King’ Comic Book Is Coming in June

The popular Netflix docu-series “Tiger King” will be the subject of a new comic book coming in June, according to TidalWave Productions.

TidalWave announced on Tuesday it will add the Netflix phenomenon to the “Infamous” series of pop culture comic books. It will be written by Michael Frizell and illustrated by Joe Paradise.

“You can’t make this stuff up. I never imagined I’d be researching a book like this,” said writer Michael Frizell. “It was a challenge to find a focus for the comic because there’s so much happening.”

“I just remember starting to watch the show saying to myself, ‘Yeah that tracks.’ We all have Joes and Caroles in our lives, and it’s always interesting to me to learn how these extreme characters got to be where they wound up.”

“Tiger King,” which details the rivalry between eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic and big cat animal rescuer Carole Baskin over the treatment of wild animals, was viewed by more than 34.2 million in the first ten days, quickly becoming a worldwide sensation.

“We wanted to create a fun and entertaining distraction from the current state of the world,” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis. “I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it with a different medium.”

The series has already generated several follow-up shows since its release. Netflix recently hosted an after-show with Joe McHale and brought back some of the show’s favorites, including John Finlay, Erik Cowie and Kelci “Saff” Saffery where they revealed a few secrets that were not covered in the documentary. TMZ also released a special on Monday about the breakout hit and Investigation Discovery has greenlit a show that will reveal further information on one of the show’s biggest questions: Did Baskin kill her husband?

The 22-page comic book will be available in print and digital with two collectible covers by Paradise and Jesse Johnson, the comic book cover artist.