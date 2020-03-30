×

‘Tiger King’s’ Doc Antle and Britney Spears Shared VMAs Stage for ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ Performance

SPEARS Britney Spears performs with snake during the finale of the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, at New York's Metropolitan Opera HouseMTV AWARDS, NEW YORK, USA
CREDIT: Beth A Keiser/AP/Shutterstock

Before “Tiger King” became a water-cooler sensation, a key character in Netflix’s bizarre true-crime documentary had his own moment in the spotlight.

Tiger King” enthusiasts discovered that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, an animal trainer who worked closely with series’ central character Joe Exotic, had a surprising connection to Britney Spears. As fate would have it, Antle was on stage with the pop star during her infamous MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2001, where Spears was draped in a seven-foot long python to sing “I’m a Slave 4 U.” In the performance, which has since cemented its place in pop culture, Antle can be seen standing in a cage handling tigers.

Antle has ties to Hollywood, having worked as an animal expert on films like “Dr. Dolittle” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” He appeared frequently on late night talkshows and also provided animals for movies including “The War,” “The Jungle Book,” “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,” “Mighty Joe Young” and “The Jungle Book 2.”

However, his affiliation with Spears has captured the attention of the world wide web.

Another central figure in “Tiger King” may have also had a Spears connection — a photo from the 2002 VMAs tweeted by Heidiwood shows a leopard-clad woman who bears a distinct resemblance to Baskin sitting next to the pop star.

Since “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” debuted on Netflix in March, the docu-series has become the most-watched title in the U.S., according to the streaming service. It was also the most-tweeted about show of last week. The seven-episode show — full of strange characters, ominous plot twists and questionable tattoos — explores the world of big cat owners, including Oklahoma zoo owner Joe Exotic and animal activist Baskin.

  SPEARS Britney Spears performs with snake

