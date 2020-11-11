Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco Among Nine Cast in Lord and Miller Apple Series ‘The Afterparty’

Apple has assembled an all-star cast for the upcoming murder mystery comedy series “The Afterparty.”

Hailing from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the series will star Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Dave Franco, Jamie Demetriou, and John Early.

The eight-episode series, which was exclusively reported by Variety in June, is set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each episode will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

Haddish will star as Detective Danner, the eccentric detective assigned to solve the high-profile case. Haddish is best known for her stand up career and her breakout role in the film “Girls Trip,” but Haddish has also starred in multiple TV projects in recent years. That includes the animated series “Tuca & Bertie” and the TBS comedy “The Last OG.”

Richardson will play Aniq, a loveable escape room designer who hopes to reconnect with his high school crush, Zoe. Richardson previously co-created and starred in the Comedy Central series “Detroiters.” His other credits include “Veep,” “Champaign ILL,” and “BoJack Horseman.”

Chao will star as Zoe, a former artist turned school administrator who is newly separated from her high school sweetheart. Chao most recently appeared in the HBO Max series “Love Life.” Her other credits include the feature “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” and the shows “Stranger,” “The OA,” and “The Comeback.”

Schwartz stars as Yasper, Aniq’s relentlessly positive best friend who dreams of a career in music. Schwartz is known for his roles on shows like “Parks and Recreation,” “Space Force,” “House of Lies,” and “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” He also recently lent his voice to the title character in the feature “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Barinholtz will play Brett, Zoe’s ex-husband and an arrogant, former high school athlete. Barinholtz previously starred in shows like “The Mindy Project” and “MADtv.” He has also appeared in features such as “Late Night,” “Suicide Squad,” and “Blockers.”

Glazer will star as Chelsea, the former high school valedictorian and class president. Glazer is best known for co-creating and starring in the critically-acclaimed Comedy Central series “Broad City.” Her other TV roles include “Green Eggs and Ham” and “BoJack Horseman.”

Dave Franco is set to play Xavier, once a dorky high school drama student, now a famous pop star and actor. Franco has starred in features such as “The Disaster Artist,” the “Neighbors” and “21 Jump Street” films, and both “Now You See Me” films. His TV roles include “Scrubs” and “Greek.”

Demetriou will play Walt. Ignored throughout high school, Walt attends the reunion with hopes to be remembered. Demetriou’s TV credits include “Fleabag,” “The Great,” and “Miracle Workers.”

Early plays Detective Culp, Detective Danner’s overly-eager partner. Early recently starred in shows like “Search Party,” “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” and films like “The Disaster Artist” and “Late Night.”

Miller created the series and will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Lord will executive produce through the pair’s shingle, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s vice president of television, Aubrey Lee, will serve as producer. The series will be produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord Miller is currently set up under an overall television deal.