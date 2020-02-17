×

Actor Tiffany Boone Addresses Her Decision to Quit ‘The Chi’

Rebecca Rubin

Tiffany BooneEntertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2019
Actor Tiffany Boone addressed her exit from “The Chi,” the Showtime series she departed in November 2018 after making harassment allegations against her former co-star Jason Mitchell.

Mitchell was fired from the show last May as a result of intimidation and abuse accusations made by Boone and showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis. Mitchell was subsequently dismissed from the Netflix film “Desperados” (multiple actresses on that set also accused Mitchell of harassment) and was dropped by his representation across the board.

“You don’t carelessly leave a ‘hit show’ that is praised by your community,” Boone wrote Monday on Instagram. “I deeply love Chicago and the people of that city who have embraced me. I felt honored and privileged to be part of telling their story. The weight of what I was leaving behind felt like a ton, but the weight of my responsibility to speak up was even heavier.”

Boone — who went on to co-star in “Hunters,” the new Amazon series from Jordan Peele, and the Hulu miniseries “Little Fires Everywhere” — called it a “risk” to leave Lena Waithe’s acclaimed series.

“There were people who questioned my decision,” she continued. “How could I be sure I would work again, especially on a project of that magnitude? I wasn’t sure, but I had faith that once I took that leap I could be guided wherever I was supposed to go.”

Boone departed “The Chi” in its second season, recalling that she had gone to HR and high-level producers during Season 1 with concerns that were ultimately neglected. She then asked to be released from her contract, something she refers to in the post as “one of the most difficult decisions.”

“However, once we started filming, I quickly realized that not everyone was interested in creating a work environment that was conducive to each person feeling safe, seen and heard,” Boone wrote. “I felt that if I didn’t speak up, other voices that were trying to be heard would be silenced.”

Boone declined to detail any specifics. Her post did not mention Mitchell by name.

“At this time, I am not in a place where I am conformable sharing any more than I already have,” Boone wrote. “I left the show, hoping chances would be made to create a better workplace for everyone involved. […] I dishonored myself by staying in a situation that I knew wasn’t aligned with who I am or who I want to become.”

Representatives for Showtime and “The Chi” producer Fox 21 Television Studios declined to comment on Boone’s remarks. “The Chi” is scheduled to begin its third season on July 5.

feeling grateful and free.

