Thomas Kail, Jennifer Todd Ink Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Twentieth Century Fox Television has signed “Hamilton” and “Fosse/Verdon” director-producer Thomas Kail and producer Jennifer Todd to a new overall deal, through which they have created a new TV company that will develop for all platforms under Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore banner.

“Jennifer and I have been looking to find a project together for years,” said Kail. “Now, an even better thing happened: we have joined forces. This gives us the chance to find many projects to make together with ABC/Disney where Dana and her team have built an ideal landscape for us to work.”

The multiyear deal kicked off in February, and covers TV projects only. Kail also directed and produced “Grease Live!” for Fox, and produced the upcoming documentary “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” for Hulu. His Broadway credits include “Hamilton, “In The Heights,” “Freestyle Love Supreme,” “Lombardi,” and “Magic/Bird”; off-Broadway he directed, among other productions, “Hamilton,” “In The Heights,” “Dry Powder,” “Tiny Beautiful Things,” “Kings” and “The Wrong Man.”

Todd is an executive producer of Showtime drama “City on a Hill,” starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, and a producer of Warner Bros. film “The Way Back” starring Ben Affleck. She also exec produced the 89th and 90th Oscars telecast and sits on the board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to partner with the brilliant Tommy Kail in a television company,” said Todd. “The chance to work with him and bring new stories to the ABC/Disney platforms is a dream come true.”

Kail and Todd will produce films under their own separate banners; Jennifer Todd Pictures has a first look deal with MGM. Kail is repped by WME, and Todd is repped by attorney Michael Gendler.

“I was worried that my quote about the great Tommy Kail might seem hyperbolic, but everything I’m about to say about him is undeniably true, starting with: he’s a genius,” said Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden. “Throughout our time working together, we’ve watched Tommy mount a masterful live television event with ‘Grease: Live,’ for which he won an Emmy; then, he turned to the spectacular, multi-award winning drama, ‘Fosse/Verdon.’ And, as Disney+ subscribers experienced last weekend, Tommy’s film version of his and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breathtaking ‘Hamilton’ is a masterpiece that will be celebrated by generations to come. Tommy’s incredible degree of perfectionism, high level of specificity and brilliant creative vision runs throughout all of these great projects. Craig Hunegs, Carolyn Cassidy and I feel so lucky to be partnering with Tommy and the very talented Jen Todd and we look forward to seeing what they do together.”