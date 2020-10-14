NBC Releases ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, NBC released a trailer for the fifth season of “This Is Us,” and HBO Max renewed “Craftopia” for a second season.

CASTING

Kathleen Turner will reprise her role in the third and final season of Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” The actor returns in her role of Roz Volander, a skilled doctor who has a volatile relationship with Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas). In the upcoming season, Roz will join her daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) in Los Angeles. Turner is represented by Buchwald and Culture Group.

RENEWALS

HBO Max has renewed its competition series “Craftopia” for a second season, set to debut in 2021. The eight-episode season, titled “Craftopia: Holiday Showdown” will feature new contestants and inventive challenges. The show is hosted and executive produced by crafting expert Lauren Riihimaki, and Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher also executive produce for B17 Entertainment with Claire Kosloff signed on as showrunner.

DATES

The third season of “Yellowstone” will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Nov. 22, in addition to the show’s first two seasons available on the platform. The scripted series, from Paramount Pictures, stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in America. Amid shifting alliances and unsolved murders, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an Indian reservation, an expanding town and business rivals. Season 3 ranked as one of the most watched shows across all cable networks year-to-date, and the season finale in August became the most-watched episode in the show’s run so far.

Disney Plus will premiere the Nat Geo documentary special “The Real Right Stuff” on Nov. 20. The two-hour documentary chronicles the true story of America’s first astronauts from the Mercury 7 mission and unveils never-before-seen archival footage, radio broadcast and home movies. “The Real Right Stuff” is produced by 1895 Films for Nat Geo. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming drama “Firefly Lane,” set to premiere in 2021. The series follows Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), two teenage girls who bond over a tragic life event. Together, they experience 30 years of ups and downs, until their bond is put to an ultimate test. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer. Peter O’Fallon, Heigl, Shawn Williamson and Lee Rose also executive produce with showrunner and creator Maggie Friedman. Watch the trailer below.

ABC released a trailer for the second season of “For Life,” set to debut on Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. In the upcoming season, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) is motivated by the hope of reuniting with his family and reclaiming his life. With the support of his loved ones, public defender Henry Roswell (Timothy Busfield) and former prison warden, Safiya Masry (Indira Varma), Aaron continues his battle against systemic injustice. Watch the trailer below.

NBC unveiled a trailer for the fifth season of “This is Us.” The upcoming season will debut with a two-hour premiere on Oct. 27. The season picks up with Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) and Randall Pearson’s (Sterling K. Brown) first reunion since their big fight. Watch the trailer below.

The Pearsons are ready for a new beginning. pic.twitter.com/cHPAOWo1rs — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 14, 2020

PARTNERSHIPS

2 Chainz and La La Anthony will host YouTube Originals‘ “HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me on the Yard.” The event will debut on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on YouTube and air on BET at 8 p.m. It will feature performances from 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Chloe x Halle, NLE Choppa and Tye Tribbett with FAMU’s Marching 100 and choir. The producers are Jesse Collins Entertainment and Live Nation Urban.

SPECIALS

World of Wonder announced “Bring Back My Ghouls” Halloween special, set for release on Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. PT on the network’s YouTube page. The event will feature stars of “Rupaul’s Drag Race” Season 12, including Jaida Essence Hall who will deliver a lip-sync performance of “I’m That Witch” and “Bring Back My Ghouls.” During the “Time to Vote” segment, in partnership with Vote Save America, Heidi N Closet and Brita will parody RuPaul’s “Peanut Butter” music video.

EVENTS

The Paley Center for Media will release its “Paley Front Row Presented by Citi series: The Amazing Race” panel conversation on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The event will feature the series’ host Phil Keoghan, co-creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. It is moderated by Variety‘s senior TV editor Michael Schneider.

LATE NIGHT

John Cusack, Leslie Jones and Woodkid will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight, while Wilmer Valderrama will be on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”