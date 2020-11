Live+7 Ratings for Week of Oct. 26: ‘This Is Us’ Premiere Grows 86% to Top Delayed Charts

“This Is Us” returned for season 5 on Oct. 27, and also returned to its usual place at the top of the delayed ratings charts.

The NBC drama grew its premiere by 86% after seven days of delayed viewing, jumping from a 1.4 rating in Live+Same Day to a 2.6 rating in Live+7. Not only did that give it the overall win in the 18-49 demographic for that week, but it also made it the largest grower by a 0.5 ratings point.

As has been the case for the past couple broadcast seasons, Fox’s “The Masked Singer” was the closest competition, growing its episode that week by 44% to a 2.3 rating. “The Simpsons” ended in third place for the week with a 2.0 rating, closely followed by ABC’s “The Bachelorette” with a 1.9.

On the total viewership front, “This Is Us” added over 4 million viewers to end up with 11.4 million in L+7. NBC’s “The Voice” came second with 9.2 million, followed by “Masked Singer” with 8.3 million. The Fox singing show and “The Conners” was the only two other programs to add more than 2 million viewers in delayed.

Read the full week’s rankings below:

Telecast Network Telecast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 11/01/2020 4.9 5.0 +0.1 +2% FOX NFL SUNDAY-PST GN-NAT FOX 11/01/2020 4.3 4.4 +0.1 +2% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 11/01/2020 3.9 3.9 even +0% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 10/29/2020 3.6 3.6 even +0% FOX WORLD SERIES GAME 6 FOX 10/27/2020 3.4 3.4 even +0% THIS IS US NBC 10/27/2020 1.4 2.6 +1.2 +86% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 10/28/2020 1.6 2.3 +0.7 +44% SIMPSONS FOX 11/01/2020 1.8 2.0 +0.2 +11% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 11/01/2020 2.0 2.0 even +0% BACHELORETTE, THE ABC 10/27/2020 1.4 1.9 +0.5 +36% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 10/29/2020 1.8 1.8 even +0% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 10/31/2020 1.6 1.7 +0.1 +6% BIG BROTHER-WED CBS 10/28/2020 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% CONNERS, THE ABC 10/28/2020 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% BIG BROTHER-MON CBS 10/26/2020 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE FOX 10/28/2020 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% VOICE NBC 10/26/2020 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% VOICE-TUE NBC 10/27/2020 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% AMAZING RACE CBS 10/28/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% FAMILY GUY FOX 11/01/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 10/28/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 10/28/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 10/26/2020 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% SUPERMARKET SWEEP ABC 11/01/2020 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 11/01/2020 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% SUPERSTORE NBC 10/29/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD ABC 10/29/2020 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% SHARK TANK ABC 10/30/2020 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% BLESS THE HARTS FOX 11/01/2020 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% 60 MINUTES CBS 11/01/2020 0.9 0.9 even +0% BLACK-ISH ABC 10/28/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% WEAKEST LINK NBC 10/26/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 11/01/2020 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 10/30/2020 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% PRICE IS RIGHT-ESNTL WKRS CBS 10/27/2020 0.8 0.8 even +0% DATELINE FRI NBC 10/30/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% PRESS YOUR LUCK ABC 10/29/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% LETS MAKE DEAL-ESNTL WKRS CBS 10/27/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% LA’S FINEST FOX 10/26/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% DATELINE-THU NBC 10/29/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% 20/20-FRI ABC 10/30/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% MATCH GAME ABC 10/29/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% MILLIONAIRE ABC 11/01/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR NBC 10/28/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 11/01/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0% WALL NBC 10/28/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0% FILTHY RICH FOX 10/26/2020 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% CON, THE ABC 10/28/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% EMERGENCY CALL ABC 10/26/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS CBS 10/30/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% FOX CFB – BIG12 PRIME FOX 10/31/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% SUPERNATURAL CW 10/29/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% CARD SHARKS ABC 11/01/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% 48 HOURS CBS 10/31/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% FBI DECLASSIFIED CBS 10/27/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% STAR TREK BEYOND CBS 11/01/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% STAR TREK: DISCOVERY CBS 10/29/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY CW 10/26/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% DECIDERS:CBS NEWS SPECIAL CBS 10/30/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% MANHUNT: DEADLY GMS 1-SAT CBS 10/31/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% MANHUNT: DEADLY GMS 2-SAT CBS 10/31/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% CONNECTING NBC 10/29/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA P1SUS NBC 11/01/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% ESNTL HERO:MOMENTO LATINO CBS 10/26/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% EVERY VOTE COUNTS CBS 10/29/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% ONE DAY AT A TIME CBS 10/26/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% ONE DAY AT A TIME 9:30PM CBS 10/26/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% PENN & TELLER:FOOL US CW 10/26/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% SWAMP THING CW 10/27/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% CORONER CW 10/28/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% DEVILS CW 10/28/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% OUTPOST, THE CW 10/29/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% TELL ME A STORY CW 10/27/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% WORLDS FUNNIEST ANIMALS 1 CW 10/30/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0%

