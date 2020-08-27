NBC Pushes ‘This Is Us,’ Most Scripted Series to November, Sets Unscripted-Heavy Fall Schedule

NBC has announced its premiere dates for the fall, which will see September and October be packed with mostly unscripted fare, while most scripted originals have been pushed.

The majority of the network’s big scripted shows, including “This Is Us,” its three “Chicago” dramas and “Law & Order: SVU” have been shunted back to November premiere dates due to COVID-19 production complications.

However, there are quite a few shows missing from the network’s previous fall schedule announcement back in June. New “Law & Order” spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is nowhere to be found, and NBC is now saying it will not premiere until 2021, when it will be joined by fellow scripted newcomers “Kenan,” and “Mr. Mayor.”

Several other returning shows, including “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Good Girls,” “Making It,” “Manifest,” “New Amsterdam” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” will be back towards the beginning of next year, according to sources.

Only two comedies will be ready by the end of October, namely Martin Gero’s new socially distanced series “Connecting …,” and the sixth season of “Superstore.”

“The Voice” will also be back on TV in October, with a coaching lineup of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Take a look at the full list of NBC premiere dates below:

SEPTEMBER

“Transplant” (Tuesday, 9/1, 10-11 p.m.)

“American Ninja Warrior” (Monday, 9/7, 8-10 p.m.)

“NBC Sunday Night Football” (Thursday, 9/10 and Sunday, 9/13, 8:20 p.m.)

“Weakest Link” (Monday, 9/28, 10-11 p.m.)

“Dateline NBC” (Friday, 9/25, 10-11 p.m.)

OCTOBER

“Connecting …” (Thursday, 10/1, 8:30-9 p.m.)

“Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 10/6, 8-10 p.m., then shifting to 9-10 p.m. on 10/13)

“The Voice” (Monday, 10/19, 8-10 p.m., Tuesday, 10/20, 8-10 p.m. then switches to 8-9 p.m. on 10/27)

“Superstore” (Thursday, 10/22, 8-8:30 p.m.)