‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Moves Up Fall Premiere Date on NBC

Season 5 of NBC’s flagship drama “This Is Us” is getting moved up earlier than expected.

The new season will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT. Originally, it was slated to air on Nov. 11, NBC had announced last month. The later premiere dates for “This Is Us” and several other shows were due to production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, moving up “This Is Us” season 5 is a win for NBC as the majority of scripted content at major networks has been delayed until November or later.

“This Is Us” stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson as members of the Pearson family across several generations. The beloved family drama has been nominated for five Emmy awards, including three nods for outstanding drama series.

The season 5 announcement comes on the heels of actor Ron Cephas Jones’ Emmy win for outstanding guest actor in a drama series last week. It was his second Emmy trophy for his work on the show.

Due to production shutdowns, many of NBC’s scripted originals were postponed from their expected release dates. “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.” were given November release dates, as unscripted fare made up the bulk of September and October. Still to come in October are “Connecting,” “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “The Voice” and “Superstore.”

Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal serve as executive producer on “This Is Us.” The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.