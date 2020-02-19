TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Matches Previous Low, ‘The Conners’ Holds Firm After Live Episode

“This Is Us” dipped to match its lowest TV rating to date, but still managed to come out on top on Tuesday night.

The NBC drama scored 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, equalling its lowest ever score from episode seven of season four. It drew 6.4 million viewers, even on last week’s tally. Prior to it, “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which was just renewed for a fourth season, ticked up to a 1.0 rating and 4.6 million viewers. “New Amsterdam” was also up a little, scoring a 0.7 and 4.8 million viewers.

Over on ABC, “The Conners” remained steady after its live New Hampshire Primary episode from the week before, coming in even at a 1.1 rating. However, it did lose around 10% of its larger total viewership from last week, drawing 5.5 million this time around.

“NCIS” ticked up to a 1.1 rating and delivered 11.8 million viewers for CBS, comfortably the largest numbers on the night.

More to come…