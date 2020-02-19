×

TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Matches Previous Low, ‘The Conners’ Holds Firm After Live Episode

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us” dipped to match its lowest TV rating to date, but still managed to come out on top on Tuesday night.

The NBC drama scored 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, equalling its lowest ever score from episode seven of season four. It drew 6.4 million viewers, even on last week’s tally. Prior to it, “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which was just renewed for a fourth season, ticked up to a 1.0 rating and 4.6 million viewers. “New Amsterdam” was also up a little, scoring a 0.7 and 4.8 million viewers.

Over on ABC, “The Conners” remained steady after its live New Hampshire Primary episode from the week before, coming in even at a 1.1 rating. However, it did lose around 10% of its larger total viewership from last week, drawing 5.5 million this time around.

“NCIS” ticked up to a 1.1 rating and delivered 11.8 million viewers for CBS, comfortably the largest numbers on the night.

More to come…

More TV

  • Sarah Schechter David Madden

    Berlanti Productions Names Sarah Schechter Chairwoman and Partner, David Madden President

    Greg Berlanti, the prolific founder of Berlanti Productions, has promoted Sarah Schechter to the newly created role of chairwoman and partner, where she will continue to oversee both television and film at the company. And David Madden, the former AMC and Fox executive, will be Berlanti Productions’ new president, reporting to Berlanti and Schechter, overseeing [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks

    Andrew Yang Joins CNN's Roster of Contributors

    Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has joined CNN as a political commentator, the AT&T-owned cable-news outlet said Wednesday, the latest addition of an influential political figure to a TV newsroom’s ranks in a heated news cycle. “I’m excited to join CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences,” Yang wrote [...]

  • Nickelodeon Plans to Leap From 'Henry

    Nickelodeon Plans to Leap From 'Henry Danger' to 'Danger Force'

    Henry Danger, the title character in Nickelodeon’s longest-running live-action sitcom, is about to leave the network, But that doesn’t mean there won’t be other superheroes to try and grab hold of its young audience. The kids-focused cable network, part of ViacomCBS, will launch a new spinoff, “Danger Force.” The new series will star two characters [...]

  • Issa Rae Interview Variety

    Issa Rae’s Raedio Partners With Kobalt for Global Publishing Deal

    Kobalt today announced a worldwide publishing deal with Emmy-nominated actor-producer-writer Issa Rae’s company, Raedio Publishing, LLC. The global partnership with Raedio includes creative and administration services, which includes providing guidance and funding on new Raedio signings, pitch Raedio’s writers, artists and library for synchronization opportunities and provide admin services, according to the announcement. Rae has [...]

  • Cash in the Spare Room

    Discovery Forges Ahead With Lifestyle, Entertainment for HGTV, Quest Red

    Discovery has signalled a growing reliance on lifestyle and entertainment content with a slate of new and returning shows. New commissions “The Nolans in the Mood for Cruising,” “Cash in the Spare Room” and “Clear Out Cash In” will air on Discovery’s free-to-air channels Quest Red, HGTV and Really, respectively, while recommissions “Helicopter ER” and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad