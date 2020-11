Live+7 Ratings for Week of Nov. 9: ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Tussle at the Top

The week of Nov. 9 was the first time in this disrupted TV season that ratings stalwarts “This Is Us” and “Grey’s Anatomy” clashed at the top of the Live+7 charts.

For that particular week, both series added a 1.2 ratings point, with the ABC medical show narrowly coming out the winner at a 2.6 rating to the NBC drama’s 2.5 rating. The two shows were easily the biggest gainers after seven days of delayed viewing, as “Chicago P.D.” and “The Good Doctor” both added a 0.8 to end with a 1.8 and a 1.4 respectively.

“The Masked Singer” and “The Bachelorette” tied the unscripted race, both finishing with a 2.2 rating in Live+7.

In terms of total viewership, “This Is Us” and “Good Doctor” both added 4.3 million viewers, as the former ended with a week-topping 11.1 million. NBC held the top four non-football places for the week, with the three “Chicago” dramas all managing over 10 million pairs of eyeballs in Live+7.

Read the full week’s rankings below:

Telecast Network Telecast Date Live+SD A18-499 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 11/15/2020 4.6 4.7 +0.1 +2% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 11/12/2020 3.6 3.7 +0.1 +3% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 11/15/2020 3.6 3.6 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 11/15/2020 2.8 2.8 even +0% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 11/12/2020 1.4 2.6 +1.2 +86% THIS IS US NBC 11/10/2020 1.3 2.5 +1.2 +92% OT, THE FOX 11/15/2020 2.3 2.3 even +0% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 11/11/2020 1.6 2.2 +0.6 +38% BACHELORETTE, THE ABC 11/10/2020 1.7 2.2 +0.5 +29% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 11/12/2020 2.1 2.1 even +0% CHICAGO PD NBC 11/11/2020 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 11/11/2020 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% STATION 19 ABC 11/12/2020 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% CHICAGO MED NBC 11/11/2020 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% 60 MINUTES CBS 11/15/2020 1.5 1.6 +0.1 +7% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 11/09/2020 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% VOICE-TUE NBC 11/10/2020 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% SIMPSONS FOX 11/15/2020 1.3 1.4 +0.1 +8% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 11/15/2020 1.4 1.4 even +0% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 11/12/2020 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11/12/2020 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% VOICE NBC 11/09/2020 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% CMA AWARDS ABC 11/11/2020 1.1 1.3 +0.2 +18% I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE FOX 11/11/2020 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 11/14/2020 1.2 1.2 even +0% FAMILY GUY FOX 11/15/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% SHARK TANK ABC 11/13/2020 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 11/09/2020 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% MOM CBS 11/12/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% AMAZING RACE CBS 11/11/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 11/15/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SUPERMARKET SWEEP ABC 11/15/2020 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% S.W.A.T. SPECIAL CBS 11/11/2020 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% SUPERSTORE NBC 11/12/2020 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% S.W.A.T. CBS 11/11/2020 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% UNICORN CBS 11/12/2020 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% BLACKLIST NBC 11/13/2020 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% TRANSPLANT NBC 11/10/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% WEAKEST LINK NBC 11/09/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% 20/20-FRI ABC 11/13/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/15/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 11/13/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 11/15/2020 0.8 0.8 even +0% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/15/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% DATELINE FRI NBC 11/13/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% B POSITIVE CBS 11/12/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% BLESS THE HARTS FOX 11/15/2020 0.7 0.7 even +0% FOX CFB – PAC12 PRIME FOX 11/14/2020 0.7 0.7 even +0% LA’S FINEST FOX 11/09/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MILLIONAIRE ABC 11/15/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% SUPERNATURAL CW 11/12/2020 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% COUNTRY STRONG 2020 ABC 11/10/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% 48 HOURS CBS 11/14/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% CARD SHARKS ABC 11/15/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% FBI DECLASSIFIED CBS 11/10/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% UNDERCOVER BOSS CBS 11/13/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% FILTHY RICH FOX 11/09/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% NEXT FOX 11/10/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% PALEY: L&O BEFORE STARS NBC 11/12/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% STAR TREK: DISCOVERY CBS 11/12/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% COSMOS FOX 11/10/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA P1SUS NBC 11/15/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% SWAMP THING CW 11/10/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% CORONER CW 11/11/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% DEVILS CW 11/11/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% OUTPOST, THE CW 11/12/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% TELL ME A STORY CW 11/10/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0%

