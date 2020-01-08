‘Thirtysomething’ Sequel Series Gets ABC Pilot Order

ABC has ordered a pilot for a sequel series to the classic drama “Thirtysomething,” Variety has learned.

Titled “Thirtysomething(else),” the new series hails from original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick. It will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast reprised by Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston).

The original “Thirtysomething” ran from 1987-1991 on ABC. The show proved incredibly popular during its run, winning 13 Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes, including best drama series. The show celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017.

Herskovitz and Zwick will serve as showrunners under their Bedford Falls Co. banner along with MGM Television. Zwick will direct. ABC Studios will produce.

This marks the latest attempt at reviving a classic series for the modern audience. NBC is preparing to air the final season of its revival of “Will & Grace,” while Fox aired a meta-update to “Beverly Hills 90210” over the summer. CBS also ran a revival of “Murphy Brown” last season, though that revival ultimately ended after just one season.

ABC had also previously attempted to do updated versions of both “New York Undercover” and “NYPD Blue.” Both of those projects were ordered to pilot last season but were ultimately passed over.

Broadcast networks have also taken to reboots of shows in recent years, with CBS currently airing reboots of both “Magnum P.I.” and “MacGyver,” while The CW currently has a reboot of “Charmed” on the air.