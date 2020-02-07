×

'Thirtysomething' Sequel Pilot at ABC Casts Chris Wood

Chris Wood
Chris Wood has been cast in a major role in the pilot “Thirtysomething(else)” at ABC, a followup to the popular drama series “Thirtysomething.”

The new project will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast reprised by Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston).

Variety has confirmed Wood will star as Leo Steadman, Hope and Michael’s son and Janey’s brother. Described as good-looking and charming, Leo is so intent on becoming a “big deal” like his father that he skips steps along the way. His talent and grand ideas are tripped up by his lack of focus and follow-through.

Wood recently appeared on the first two seasons of “Supergirl” as Mon-El. He is also known for playing Kai Parker on fellow CW series “The Vampire Diaries,” a role he recently reprised on the spinoff “Legacies.” Wood’s other TV roles include “Containment,” “Mercy Street,” and “The Carrie Diaries.”

He is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

“Thirtysomething(else)” hails from original series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick. Both will serve as showrunners under their Bedford Falls Co. banner along with MGM Television. Zwick will direct. ABC Studios will produce.

The original “Thirtysomething” ran from 1987-1991 on ABC. The show proved incredibly popular during its run, winning 13 Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes, including best drama series. The show celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017.

This marks the latest attempt at reviving a classic series for the modern audience. NBC is currently airing the final season of its revival of “Will & Grace,” while Fox aired a meta-update to “Beverly Hills 90210” over the summer. CBS also ran a revival of “Murphy Brown” last season, though that revival ultimately ended after just one season.

ABC had also previously attempted to do updated versions of both “New York Undercover” and “NYPD Blue.” Both of those projects were ordered to pilot last season but were ultimately passed over.

