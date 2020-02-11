‘Thirtysomething’ Follow Up Pilot at ABC Casts Odette Annable in Lead Role

Odette Annable has signed on for a lead role in ABC’s drama pilot “Thirtysomething(else).”

The project is a continuation of the classic drama “Thirtysomething.” It will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast reprised by Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston). Chris Wood was previously cast as Hope and Michael’s son, Leo.

Annable will play Janey, Hope and Michael’s daughter and Leo’s sister. She is described as passionate, driven person, possessed of what her boyfriend, Brad, calls a very big engine in a very small car.

Along with Wood, Annable is now the second “Supergirl” alum to join the pilot. She has played the character Samantha Arias, a.k.a. Reign, in two dozen episodes of the CW series to date. Her other credits include “Tell Me a Story,” “House,” “Pure Genius,” and “October Road.”

She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

“Thirtysomething(else)” hails from original series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick. Both will serve as showrunners under their Bedford Falls Co. banner along with MGM Television. Zwick will direct. ABC Studios will produce.

The original “Thirtysomething” ran from 1987-1991 on ABC. The show proved incredibly popular during its run, winning 13 Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes, including best drama series. The show celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017.

ABC had also previously attempted to do updated versions of both “New York Undercover” and “NYPD Blue.” Both of those projects were ordered to pilot last season but were ultimately passed over.

Deadline first reported Annable’s casting.