‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Gets First Look at Henry Cavill’s New Armor

Your first look at Henry Cavill in “The Witcher” season 2 is finally here.

The actor released the very first images from the upcoming season, featuring monster slayer Geralt of Rivia in brand new armor. Cavill shared the photos on his Instagram Monday morning with a quote from Andrezj Sapkowski, author of the original “Witcher” novels.

“‘It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘That their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf,'” Cavill wrote.

The new images show off Geralt’s updated armor in season 2, and features his white wolf medallion and silver sword from the first season.

Season 2 of Netflix’s action-packed fantasy series will introduce several fan-favorite characters from the book series and popular “Witcher” video games. “Killing Eve” alum Kim Bodnia will play Vesemir, Geralt’s Witcher mentor and Paul Bullion (“Peaky Blinders”) will play Lambert, one of Geralt’s Witcher colleagues. Last month, the upcoming role of Eskel was recast with Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz, after original actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen had to drop out due to rescheduling conflicts. Production on season 2 was temporarily shut down in mid March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it resumed filming on Aug. 17.

Other new cast members include “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour (“Young Wallender”) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross (“The Danish Girl”) as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

“The Witcher” season 2 does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to bow some time in 2021.